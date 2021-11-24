Spot Plays Nov. 25

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(4th) Willie the Whale, 4-1
|(5th) Ms Headley, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Nip N Tuck, 4-1
|(5th) Delta Gamma Cats, 6-1
|Del Mar
|(4th) Queen Goddess, 7-2
|(5th) Morning Addiction, 8-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Louisiana Thunder, 8-1
|(2nd) Hooray Austin, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Confidence Builder, 4-1
|(6th) Nicole Grace, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Heaven’s Got Fire, 7-2
|(7th) Circle Home, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Elite Princess, 6-1
|(3rd) Sea Lily, 3-1
