Spot Plays Nov. 25

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Willie the Whale, 4-1
(5th) Ms Headley, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Nip N Tuck, 4-1
(5th) Delta Gamma Cats, 6-1
Del Mar (4th) Queen Goddess, 7-2
(5th) Morning Addiction, 8-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Louisiana Thunder, 8-1
(2nd) Hooray Austin, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Confidence Builder, 4-1
(6th) Nicole Grace, 7-2
Laurel Park (5th) Heaven’s Got Fire, 7-2
(7th) Circle Home, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Elite Princess, 6-1
(3rd) Sea Lily, 3-1

