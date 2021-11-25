Spot Plays Nov. 26

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) L’Indiscret, 5-1
|(7th) Jerusalem Gates, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) I Shallbe Released, 3-1
|(5th) Freedom Rider, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) My Favorite Uncle, 3-1
|(3rd) Closet Shopper, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Whooping Jay, 7-2
|(3rd) Urban, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Fazio, 3-1
|(6th) Dreamit, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Guilty Lover, 7-2
|(3rd) Harbor Knight, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Mystic Traveler, 7-2
|(5th) Sequentially, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Aftermath, 3-1
|(2nd) Tap the Mojo, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Lady Magica, 6-1
|(5th) Zippy, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Looks Good N a Tux, 3-1
|(2nd) El Valor, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) First Lady Maggy, 7-2
|(3rd) Edict, 9-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) My Babys Gone, 3-1
|(2nd) One Son of a Chief, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Distinctly Blue, 7-2
|(4th) Palmgirl, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Tara Tatto, 3-1
|(5th) Coo Bird, 7-2
Leave a Reply