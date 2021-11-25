November 25, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 26

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) L’Indiscret, 5-1
(7th) Jerusalem Gates, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) I Shallbe Released, 3-1
(5th) Freedom Rider, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) My Favorite Uncle, 3-1
(3rd) Closet Shopper, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) Whooping Jay, 7-2
(3rd) Urban, 4-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Fazio, 3-1
(6th) Dreamit, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Guilty Lover, 7-2
(3rd) Harbor Knight, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Mystic Traveler, 7-2
(5th) Sequentially, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) Aftermath, 3-1
(2nd) Tap the Mojo, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Lady Magica, 6-1
(5th) Zippy, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Looks Good N a Tux, 3-1
(2nd) El Valor, 7-2
Penn National (1st) First Lady Maggy, 7-2
(3rd) Edict, 9-2
Remington Park (1st) My Babys Gone, 3-1
(2nd) One Son of a Chief, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Distinctly Blue, 7-2
(4th) Palmgirl, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Tara Tatto, 3-1
(5th) Coo Bird, 7-2

