November 27, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 27

November 26, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Inevtabl Conection, 8-1
(2nd) Timeless Journey, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Deo Forte, 7-2
(3rd) Enjoy Summer, 4-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Catwings, 9-2
(6th) Chasing Time, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) Lincoln Hawk, 5-1
(3rd) Sterling Crest, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Legendary Gift, 9-2
(3rd) Counterfeit, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Midnight Trip, 9-2
(2nd) Majestic Sign, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Sky Maker, 3-1
(7th) On Raglan Road, 6-1
Hawthorne (4th) Hero’s Daughter, 7-2
(7th) Girlolamo’glory, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Mending, 3-1
(3rd) I’m Listening, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Lazarus Project, 5-1
(8th) Tale of Lacey, 3-1
Remington Park (1st) All Ablaze, 7-2
(2nd) Euroexit, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Marimba, 5-1
(4th) Bridgekeeper, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Hitters Park, 3-1
(4th) Lion Kingdom, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions