Spot Plays Nov. 27

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Inevtabl Conection, 8-1
|(2nd) Timeless Journey, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Deo Forte, 7-2
|(3rd) Enjoy Summer, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Catwings, 9-2
|(6th) Chasing Time, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) Lincoln Hawk, 5-1
|(3rd) Sterling Crest, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Legendary Gift, 9-2
|(3rd) Counterfeit, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Midnight Trip, 9-2
|(2nd) Majestic Sign, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Sky Maker, 3-1
|(7th) On Raglan Road, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Hero’s Daughter, 7-2
|(7th) Girlolamo’glory, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Mending, 3-1
|(3rd) I’m Listening, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Lazarus Project, 5-1
|(8th) Tale of Lacey, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) All Ablaze, 7-2
|(2nd) Euroexit, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Marimba, 5-1
|(4th) Bridgekeeper, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Hitters Park, 3-1
|(4th) Lion Kingdom, 3-1
Leave a Reply