Spot Plays Nov. 28

November 27, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (2nd) Two Cent Tootsie, 6-1
    (6th) Danny California, 8-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Press Snooze, 9-2
    (8th) Caught Looking, 3-1
Del Mar   (4th) Godsend, 5-1
    (6th) Big Scott Daddy, 3-1
Fair Grounds   (4th) Duveen, 4-1
    (8th) Pearl Earring, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Desert Fog, 9-2
    (8th) Sky On Ice, 3-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Future Vision, 6-1
    (5th) Lil Bit Tipsey, 4-1
Laurel   (1st) Broadway Melody, 4-1
    (5th) Twitty City, 9-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Moon Eyes, 6-1
    (8th) Nurse Katie, 6-1
Woodbine   (1st) Intro, 8-1
    (8th) Moira, 4-1

