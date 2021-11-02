Spot Plays Nov. 3

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Long Gray Line, 3-1
|(4th) My Boy Clyde, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) A Lot of Spunk, 3-1
|(2nd) Liznow, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Poseidon’s Magic, 3-1
|(3rd) Big Brass Monkey, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Starship Prankster, 3-1
|(4th) Writer’s Regret, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(2nd) Smile Like Kyle, 3-1
|(4th) Almafuerte, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Moon Eyes, 6-1
|(5th) Pulpit’s Purrfect, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Sirocco, 3-1
|(2nd) Shining Through, 3-1
|Parx
|(4th) Hey Babe, 4-1
|(5th) Alpha Sixty Six, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Our Sweet Girl, 3-1
|(4th) Boardwalk Bob, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Saburai, 3-1
|(3rd) Runaway Tracy, 8-1
