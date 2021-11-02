November 3, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 3

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Long Gray Line, 3-1
(4th) My Boy Clyde, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) A Lot of Spunk, 3-1
(2nd) Liznow, 6-1
Delta Downs (1st) Poseidon’s Magic, 3-1
(3rd) Big Brass Monkey, 4-1
Finger Lakes (2nd) Starship Prankster, 3-1
(4th) Writer’s Regret, 7-2
Indiana Grand (2nd) Smile Like Kyle, 3-1
(4th) Almafuerte, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Moon Eyes, 6-1
(5th) Pulpit’s Purrfect, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Sirocco, 3-1
(2nd) Shining Through, 3-1
Parx (4th) Hey Babe, 4-1
(5th) Alpha Sixty Six, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Our Sweet Girl, 3-1
(4th) Boardwalk Bob, 7-2
Remington Park (2nd) Saburai, 3-1
(3rd) Runaway Tracy, 8-1

