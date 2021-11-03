November 4, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 4

November 3, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Stretch the Truth, 3-1
(5th) Moiraine, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Zoffa, 3-1
(4th) Leddy, 3-1
Del Mar (3rd) Tilted Towers, 6-1
(5th) Hemmerle, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Perfect Peach, 5-1
(2nd) Kris T., 4-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Synonym B C, 7-2
(6th) Starship Mission, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mekano, 3-1
(5th) Creative Kid, 7-2
Indiana Grand (4th) Order of the Day, 9-2
(5th) Dirty Justice, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Tea in China, 7-2
(5th) You Must Chill, 5-1
Remington  Park (1st) Take Charge Patti, 3-1
(2nd) American Sway, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Soup Spoon, 7-2
(2nd) Greyshott, 3-1

