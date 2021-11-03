Spot Plays Nov. 4

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(4th) Stretch the Truth, 3-1
|(5th) Moiraine, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Zoffa, 3-1
|(4th) Leddy, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(3rd) Tilted Towers, 6-1
|(5th) Hemmerle, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Perfect Peach, 5-1
|(2nd) Kris T., 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Synonym B C, 7-2
|(6th) Starship Mission, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mekano, 3-1
|(5th) Creative Kid, 7-2
|Indiana Grand
|(4th) Order of the Day, 9-2
|(5th) Dirty Justice, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Tea in China, 7-2
|(5th) You Must Chill, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Take Charge Patti, 3-1
|(2nd) American Sway, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Soup Spoon, 7-2
|(2nd) Greyshott, 3-1
