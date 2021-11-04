November 4, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 5

November 4, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Pure Panic, 7-2
(5th) Dark Money, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Scottish Man, 9-2
(2nd) Hot Fudge Sonde, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Prize Fighter, 3-1
(6th) Moliere, 3-1
Del Mar (2nd) Degree of Risk, 4-1
(3rd) Big Novel, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Cottonwood, 4-1
(2nd) Yodel E. A. Who, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Foster Boi, 3-1
(4th) Even Steven, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Queen Calypso, 3-1
(5th) Cuy, 4-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Hannity, 6-1
(5th) Slime Queen, 5-1
Laurel Park (5th) Natagar, 7-2
(6th) Baby Ice, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) Muchacho Macho, 3-1
(4th) Jumpin Jett, 4-1
Remington Park (2nd) Rainbow Gold, 5-1
(3rd) Kirk of Diamonds, 6-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Smoke Stack, 3-1
(2nd) Go Go Sadie, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Ingordwetrust, 5-1
(6th) Perfect Picture, 3-1

