Spot Plays Nov. 5

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Pure Panic, 7-2
|(5th) Dark Money, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Scottish Man, 9-2
|(2nd) Hot Fudge Sonde, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Prize Fighter, 3-1
|(6th) Moliere, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Degree of Risk, 4-1
|(3rd) Big Novel, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Cottonwood, 4-1
|(2nd) Yodel E. A. Who, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Foster Boi, 3-1
|(4th) Even Steven, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Queen Calypso, 3-1
|(5th) Cuy, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Hannity, 6-1
|(5th) Slime Queen, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Natagar, 7-2
|(6th) Baby Ice, 9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Muchacho Macho, 3-1
|(4th) Jumpin Jett, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(2nd) Rainbow Gold, 5-1
|(3rd) Kirk of Diamonds, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Smoke Stack, 3-1
|(2nd) Go Go Sadie, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Ingordwetrust, 5-1
|(6th) Perfect Picture, 3-1
