November 5, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 6

November 5, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Herald Angel, 6-1
(4th) Cross Border, 3-1
Charles Town (4th) Bobbyfromthepalm, 9-2
(6th) Zep, 5-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Joy of Treasure, 3-1
(2nd) Alex’s Strike, 3-1
Del Mar (1st) One Fast Bro, 3-1
(3rd) Zofelle, 6-1
Delta Downs (1st) Jusaboxachocolates, 9-2
(2nd) She’s My Priority, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Scratchy Apache, 3-1
(5th) Valdini, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Express Pharoah, 7-2
(4th) Bye Bye David, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Triple Chrome, 5-1
(3rd) Juju’s Specialgirl, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Bardolino, 3-1
(3rd) Golden Grant, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Carson City Storm, 3-1
(2nd) Nell’s Bells, 5-1
Remington Park (1st) Ignis, 3-1
(3rd) Gastown, 7-2
Turf Paradise (2nd) Willing to Burn, 9-2
(4th) Laugharoo, 7-2
Woodbine (3rd) Souper Hoity Toity,
(5th) Hyperfocus, 4-1

