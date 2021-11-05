Spot Plays Nov. 6

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Herald Angel, 6-1
|(4th) Cross Border, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Bobbyfromthepalm, 9-2
|(6th) Zep, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Joy of Treasure, 3-1
|(2nd) Alex’s Strike, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(1st) One Fast Bro, 3-1
|(3rd) Zofelle, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Jusaboxachocolates, 9-2
|(2nd) She’s My Priority, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Scratchy Apache, 3-1
|(5th) Valdini, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Express Pharoah, 7-2
|(4th) Bye Bye David, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Triple Chrome, 5-1
|(3rd) Juju’s Specialgirl, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Bardolino, 3-1
|(3rd) Golden Grant, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Carson City Storm, 3-1
|(2nd) Nell’s Bells, 5-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Ignis, 3-1
|(3rd) Gastown, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Willing to Burn, 9-2
|(4th) Laugharoo, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Souper Hoity Toity,
|(5th) Hyperfocus, 4-1
