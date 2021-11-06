Spot Plays Nov. 7

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Carom, 4-1
|(6th) Split Then Double, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Futile, 7-2
|(6th) Palm Court, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) After Sundown, 8-1
|(7th) Chosen Moon, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Crystal Lagoon, 4-1
|(5th) Ventriloquist, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Persevering, 6-1
|(3rd) Sense of Self, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Terp Town, 4-1
|(6th) King Alan, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Nombre, 7-2
|(5th) Tiz Red Wine, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Commander Joe, 5-1
|(5th) Broke an Broken, 4-1
