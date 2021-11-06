November 6, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 7

November 6, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Carom, 4-1
(6th) Split Then Double, 3-1
Churchill Downs (5th) Futile, 7-2
(6th) Palm Court, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) After Sundown, 8-1
(7th) Chosen Moon, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Crystal Lagoon, 4-1
(5th) Ventriloquist, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Persevering, 6-1
(3rd) Sense of Self, 8-1
Laurel Park (4th) Terp Town, 4-1
(6th) King Alan, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Nombre, 7-2
(5th) Tiz Red Wine, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Commander Joe, 5-1
(5th) Broke an Broken, 4-1

