Spot Plays Nov. 9

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) One Ticked Lady, 5-1
|(5th) Stoni Braxton, 3-1
|Indiana Grand
|(1st) Miss Bette Lute, 8-1
|(4th) Shipshape, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Sanibel, 3-1
|(6th) Storm Risk, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) U S S Costly, 3-1
|(5th) What a Tart, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(2nd) Wild Haven, 6-1
|(10th) Start Meee, 4-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Against the Odds, 9-2
|(8th) Silver Locks, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(6th) Sunshine Beach, 3-1
|(7th) First Call, 4-1
