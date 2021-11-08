November 8, 2021

Spot Plays Nov. 9

November 8, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (2nd) One Ticked Lady, 5-1
    (5th) Stoni Braxton, 3-1
Indiana Grand   (1st) Miss Bette Lute, 8-1
    (4th) Shipshape, 9-2
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Sanibel, 3-1
    (6th) Storm Risk, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) U S S Costly, 3-1
    (5th) What a Tart, 3-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Wild Haven, 6-1
    (10th) Start Meee, 4-1
Penn National   (3rd) Against the Odds, 9-2
    (8th) Silver Locks, 7-2
Turf Paradise   (6th) Sunshine Beach, 3-1
    (7th) First Call, 4-1

