Americanrevolution prevails as Cigar Mile favorite

Americanrevolution perhaps gave some of his backers in Saturday’s $750,000 Cigar Mile H. (G1) at Aqueduct some cause for concern when, despite coming under a hard ride and drive from jockey Luis Saez well before the quarter pole, was slow to take the cue. However, looks proved to be deceiving.

Finally picking up on entering the stretch, the 5-2 favorite ran down the retreating Ginobli and then grinded past stablemate Following Sea to win the prestigious, one-turn event by a half-length.

“When he came around the three-eighths he was a little bit off the bit,” Saez said. “I had to start riding him to get the momentum and at the top of the stretch, when he switched leads, he gave me that kick.”

The Cigar Mile capped a tremendous day for Pletcher, who was winning the Cigar Mile for a fifth time and also captured the Remsen (G2) and Demoiselle (G2) earlier on Saturday’s card.

“We felt good coming into today that we had some horses that were training the way you’d want them to be training leading up to a big race,” Pletcher said. “We were excited about the day coming in and it was one of those rare occasions where everything fell into place and everyone ran their race.”

Americanrevolution, a three-year-old owned by WinStar Farm and CHC Inc., covered the mile over a fast track in 1:36.68 and paid $7.50 as the favorite. Following Sea has a 2 1/2-length margin of Plainsman, whose connections claimed foul against the winner for bumping in the stretch. That claim was disallowed.

Completing the order of finish was Olympiad, Code of Honor, Ginobili, Independence Hall, and Pipeline.

Fourth to future Grade 1 winner Mandaloun in his only start at two, at Keeneland, Americanrevolution reappeared this past June and won a New York-bred maiden at Belmont by a neck. Facile wins in the New York Derby at Finger Lakes and in the Albany S. at Saratoga followed, but the colt finished a distant third behind Hot Rod Charlie and Midnight Bourbon in the Pennsylvania Derby (G1) on returning to open company. He preceded this victory with an 11 3/4-length romp in the Empire Classic at Belmont on Oct. 30. Americanrevolution has now earned $944,535.

Bred by Fred Hertrich III and John Fielding, Americanrevolution sold for $275,000 as a Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling. By Constitution, Americanrevolution is out of Polly Freeze, a Super Saver half-sister to multiple Grade 3 winner Gouldings Green. This family has also yielded current Grade 3 performers Silver Dust and Forza Di Oro, and, further back, Grade 1 scorers Stop Traffic and Cross Traffic.

Go for Wand H. (G3)

Earlier in the card, Lady Rocket dominated five rivals in the $250,000 Go for Wand H. (G3), drawing off late to win by nine lengths under Irad Ortiz Jr.

Leading wire-to-wire, Lady Rocket covered one mile in 1:36.52 and paid $4.40 as the 6-5 favorite. Bella Vita finished a clear second over Truth Hurts.

This was the third stakes win in the last four starts for Lady Rocket, a four-year-old daughter of Tale of the Cat. Victorious in the Aug. 27 Pink Ribbon S. at Charles Town, she subsequently finished second in the Gallant Bloom H. (G2) before rebounding a division of the Pumpkin Pie S. at Belmont on Oct. 31.

Owned by Frank Fletcher and Ten Strike Racing, Lady Rocket is trained by Brad Cox.

“She’ll go down to either to Louisiana or Oaklawn, but most likely Oaklawn,” assistant trainer Dustin Dugas said. “The owners are from the Hot Springs area, so we’ll take her and look for something there.”