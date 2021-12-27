Delta Downs At a Glance Dec. 27

TRACK BIAS MEET(10/13 – 12/23)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 130 35% E Mid/Out 6.5fDirt 109 31% E Outside 1 MileDirt 78 18% E Outside 1 1/16mDirt 10 40% E Mid/Out

TRACK BIAS WEEK(12/17 – 12/23)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.0fDirt 12 17% P Mid/Out 6.5fDirt 15 33% E Rail 1 MileDirt 12 33% E/P Outside 1 1/16mDirt 1 100% E Middle