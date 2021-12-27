December 27, 2021

Delta Downs At a Glance Dec. 27

December 27, 2021

DELTA DOWNS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 5.59 – 1
Favorite Win%: 34%, Favorite Itm%: 68%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta93.72
Daily Double102.50
Trifecta548.38
Pick 3702.89
Superfecta3,482.35
Pick 43,326.07
Pick 57,780.38
TRACK BIAS MEET(10/13 – 12/23)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 130 35% E Mid/Out
6.5fDirt 109 31% E Outside
1 MileDirt 78 18% E Outside
1 1/16mDirt 10 40% E Mid/Out
TRACK BIAS WEEK(12/17 – 12/23)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.0fDirt 12 17% P Mid/Out
6.5fDirt 15 33% E Rail
1 MileDirt 12 33% E/P Outside
1 1/16mDirt 1 100% E Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Thomas Lee 14 5 1 1 11.74 4 15%
Charles Keith 2 2 0 0 2.65 0 20%
Gomez David C. 6 2 0 2 37.33 0 13%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Thornton Timothy 35 9 7 3 4.42 2 22%
Birzer Alex 26 7 3 4 8.16 4 17%
Roman Kevin 23 6 4 2 12.57 1 11%
Smith Kevin J. 15 4 3 0 15.77 2 10%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Beavin Judy 10 0 0 2 29.13 0 9%
Turner Patti 10 0 2 1 11.86 0 11%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’20-‘ 21
Win%
Castillo Alexander 21 0 2 1 18.95 1 9%
Ramirez Paulina 19 0 3 2 30.94 0 10%
Martinez Odilon 12 0 1 2 28.61 1 8%

