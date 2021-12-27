Delta Downs At a Glance Dec. 27

|DELTA DOWNS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 5.59 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 34%, Favorite Itm%: 68%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|93.72
|Daily Double
|102.50
|Trifecta
|548.38
|Pick 3
|702.89
|Superfecta
|3,482.35
|Pick 4
|3,326.07
|Pick 5
|7,780.38
|
|
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Thomas Lee
|14
|5
|1
|1
|11.74
|4
|15%
|Charles Keith
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2.65
|0
|20%
|Gomez David C.
|6
|2
|0
|2
|37.33
|0
|13%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Thornton Timothy
|35
|9
|7
|3
|4.42
|2
|22%
|Birzer Alex
|26
|7
|3
|4
|8.16
|4
|17%
|Roman Kevin
|23
|6
|4
|2
|12.57
|1
|11%
|Smith Kevin J.
|15
|4
|3
|0
|15.77
|2
|10%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Beavin Judy
|10
|0
|0
|2
|29.13
|0
|9%
|Turner Patti
|10
|0
|2
|1
|11.86
|0
|11%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’20-‘
21
Win%
|Castillo Alexander
|21
|0
|2
|1
|18.95
|1
|9%
|Ramirez Paulina
|19
|0
|3
|2
|30.94
|0
|10%
|Martinez Odilon
|12
|0
|1
|2
|28.61
|1
|8%
