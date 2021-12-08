Dennis’ Moment faces six in Mr. Prospector

Mr. Prospector S. (G3) – Race 10 (4:32 p.m. ET)

Following an allowance victory at Keeneland, his first win since the 2019 Iroquois S. (G3), Dennis’ Moment will return to stakes competition in Saturday’s $100,000 Mr. Prospector S. (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

The four-year-old colt rates as the one to beat among seven runners after registering a field-best 105 Brisnet Speed rating for the near one-length decision on Oct. 21. Corey Lanerie retains the mount for Dale Romans, and Dennis’ Moment improved to 2-for-3 at Saturday’s seven-furlong last time.

Wind of Change, fourth after setting the pace in last year’s Mr. Prospector, will switch back to the main track after a close second in a handicap on the Tapeta. Trained by Saffie Joseph, the six-year-old captured the Mr. Prospector S. at Monmouth Park last May, and Wind of Change promises to show speed with Edgard Zayas.

Saffie has another contender in Officiating, a convincing off-the-turf stakes winner at Gulfstream Park two back. After failing to fire in a route on the synthetic oval, the Florida-bred sophomore will look to rebound on the cutback and surface switch.

Multiple stakes runner-up Endorsed merits respect following a fast-closing third, beaten only a half-length, versus stakes-quality allowance foes at Churchill Downs. Tyler Gaffalione has the call on the Mike Maker trainee.