Fearless, Frank’s Rockette tops draws in Gulfstream dirt stakes

Gulfstream Park will offer five stakes races Saturday, including three on the main track.

Harlan’s Holiday S. (G3) – Race 9 (3:59 p.m. ET)

Winner of the Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) in February, Fearless tops a field of six in the $150,000 Harlan’s Holiday S. (G3) at 1 1/16 miles.

Todd Pletcher trains the five-year-old gelding, who will make his second start back from a freshening, and Luis Saez will take over the reins. Runner-up in the Oaklawn H. (G2) and third in the Pimlico Special (G3) earlier this season, Fearless has won 3-of-4 starts at Gulfstream.

2020 Canadian Horse of the Year Mighty Heart, last seen taking the Nov. 14 Autumn (G2) on Woodbine’s Tapeta, will switch back to dirt for Josie Carroll. The four-year-old colt captured the Blame S. at Churchill Downs and finished second in the West Virginia Governor’s S. (G3) at Mountaineer last summer, so he can handle the surface switch, and Mighty Heart should be forwardly placed from his rail post with John Velazquez.

Other runners include Eye of a Jedi, runner-up in last year’s Harlan’s Holiday, and last-out Churchill allowance winner South Bend.

Sugar Swirl (G3) – Race 8 (3:28 p.m. ET)

Multiple Grade 2 scorer Frank’s Rockette, most recently third in the Dream Supreme S. at Churchill, heads eight females in the $100,000 Sugar Swirl (G3) at six furlongs.

A four-year-old daughter of Into Mischief, Frank’s Rockette won her lone start at Gulfstream, romping by seven lengths in last year’s Any Limit S. Junior Alvarado will guide the frontrunner.

Multiple graded-placed Center Aisle, who exits a pair pf convincing allowance wins at Keeneland and Churchill, will return to stakes competition in her third start off the layoff. Now trained by Paulo Lobo, the four-year-old will show speed with Saez.

Bronx Beauty, a head second in last year’s Sugar Swirl, merits respect, and four-time Gulfstream winner Loriloupies is also part of the mix for Saffie Joseph.

$100,000 Rampart S. – Race 6 (2:28 p.m. ET)

Six fillies and mares will contest the $100,000 Rampart S. at a one-turn mile. Stakes winner Dream Marie, a non-threatening second to Letruska in last year’s event, will compete for favoritism.

Other contenders include Dance d’Oro, Don’t Get Khozy, and Queen Nekia.