Going Global, Hit the Road highlight opening-day turf stakes

Six stakes, including three on turf, will be offered on Sunday’s opening-day program at Santa Anita.

American Oaks (G1) – Race 11 (7 p.m. ET)

Grade 1 winner Going Global, last seen posting a facile victory in the Nov. 6 Goldikova (G2) at Del Mar, tops 11 three-year-old fillies in the $300,000 American Oaks (G1) at 1 1/4 miles. Flavien Prat will be up on the Irish-bred daughter of Mehmas for Philip D’Amato.

Since arriving in the United States last winter, Going Global has captured 6-of-7 starts, including all four on Santa Anita’s turf.

Third to Going Global in the Del Mar Oaks (G1) two back, Fluffy Socks will return to California following a confidence-building win in the Oct. 16 Sands Point (G2) at Belmont Park. Mike Smith picks up the mount for Chad Brown. Del Mar Oaks second Closing Remarks, a three-time runner-up behind Going Global, is also part of the mix.

Group 1-placed Nicest, a close third in the Nov. 25 Red Carpet H. (G3) against elders, is one of two for Michael McCarthy. By American Pharoah, the Irish impost will add John Velazquez for her third stateside appearance. Single Soul, fifth when making her stakes debut in the Red Carpet, has been transferred to McCarthy from Graham Motion. Jose Ortiz rides.

$200,000 San Gabriel (G2) – Race 5 (4 p.m. ET)

Grade 1 victor Hit the Road, a rallying third to Mo Forza in his last two, heads seven runners in $200,000 San Gabriel (G2). Beaten a half-length in the Oct. 2 City of Hope Mile (G2), the four-year-old colt will return from an 85-day freshening for Dan Blacker. Umberto Rispoli has the assignment.

Friar’s Road merits serious respect in the 1 1/8-mile turf affair following rallying thirds in Hollywood Turf Cup (G2) and John Henry Turf Cup (G2). By Quality Road, the four-year-old switched to turf three starts ago for McCarthy, and Jose Ortiz takes the call.

Other contestants include last-out allowance scorer Red Storm Risen and Seabiscuit (G3) third Indian Peak.

$200,000 Mathis Mile (G2) – Race 7 (5 p.m. ET)

Hollywood Derby (G1) upsetter Beyond Brilliant will face eight three-year-old rivals in the $200,000 Mathis Mile (G2). Third when making his stakes bow in the Twilight Derby (G2) two back, the John Shirreffs-trained colt held by a neck when leading wire to wire in the Hollywood Derby. The frontrunning son of Twirling Candy will cut back to eight furlongs with Kent Desormeaux.

Grade 2 winner Du Jour, third in the Saratoga Derby (G1) two back, has been transferred back to Bob Baffert. Winner of May’s American Turf (G2) in his last outing for Baffert, the Temple City colt will be reunited with Prat.

Flashiest, Law Professor, and Zoffarelli are also entered.