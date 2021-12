North American Allowance Results Dec. 1

RP, 4TH, ALW, $34,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 11-30.

5—

DON’TCROSSTHEDEVIL, c, 2, Cross Traffic–The Devil Is Mine, by Devil His Due. O-Clary, Jaylan Renay and Knuckley, Kevin, B-Jaylan Renay Neatherlin (KY), T-Jaylan Clary, J-Lane J. Luzzi, $20,349.

4—

Swift Tap, c, 2, Tapiture–Ruby Dusk, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($7,500 ’20 KEESEP; $100,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Hollendorfer, LLC, Tri-Star Racing, LLC and Cimarron TTT Farms LLC, B-Coffee Pot Stables (KY), $6,783.

2—

Pinky Ring Bling, c, 2, Too Much Bling–Formal Flyer, by Early Flyer. ($5,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Lone Star Racing Club, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (OK), $3,731.