North American Allowance Results Dec. 10

|OP, 6TH, ALW, $102,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 12-10.
|5—
|LI’L TOOTSIE, f, 3, Tapiture–Informative Style, by Dayjur. ($13,000 ’18 KEENOV; $105,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Joel Politi, B-Davant Latham (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Florent Geroux, $61,200.
|3—
|Abrogate, f, 3, Outwork–Hot Coffee, by Burning Roma. ($75,000 ’18 KEENOV; $270,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm (KY), $20,400.
|2—
|Toccata, f, 3, Flat Out–Sarah’s Song, by Songandaprayer. O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $102,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-10.
|7—
|HOLLIS, g, 6, Street Sense–Miss Inclined, by Pulpit. ($200,000 ’15 KEENOV; $120,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-WSS Racing, LLC and 4 G Racing, LLC, B-Mueller Thoroughbred Stable, Ltd (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $61,200.
|1—
|Nashville, c, 4, Speightstown–Veronique, by Mizzen Mast. ($460,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Breffni Farm (KY), $20,400.
|3—
|Mr. Jagermeister, h, 6, Atta Boy Roy–Frangelica, by Corinthian. O-Boice, Kristin and Lund, Valorie, B-Kristin Boice (MN), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (ft)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-10.
|3—
|REPO ROCKS, g, 3, Tapiture–Hawaiian Love, by Not for Love. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Double B Racing Stables, B-Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), T-Juan C. Vazquez, J-Ruben Silvera, $45,100.
|11—
|American Monarch, r, 3, American Pharoah–Front Range, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Mike G Rutherford, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $16,400.
|4—
|Sibelius, g, 3, Not This Time–Fiery Pulpit, by Pulpit. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Park, Jun H and Nash, Delia, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, Pollock Farms, Patrick H Payne, et al (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:17 3/5 (ft)
|AQU, 6TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-10.
|2—
|AMITY ISLAND, f, 3, Brody’s Cause–Anjorie, by A. P Jet. O-Dubb, Michael, Take a Shot Stables and Liberty House Racing, B-Sugar Maple Farm (NY), T-Horacio DePaz, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $39,600.
|3—
|Caramocha, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Rumors of Glory, by Storm Cat. ($100,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Richard Greeley, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $14,400.
|6—
|Destinationwnrscir, f, 3, Lemon Drop Kid–Stormy’s Smile, by Stormy Atlantic. O-Francis J Paolangeli, B-Francis Paolangeli (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|LRC, 5TH, AOC, $56,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-10.
|1—
|RIFEY, g, 3, Grazen–Dia Xenia, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (CA), T-Gary Stute, J-Tyler Baze, $33,000.
|3—
|Crash Corrigan, g, 3, Grazen–Shesabronxbomber, by Afleet Alex. O-Belico Racing LLC and Ruiz, Lorenzo, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $11,000.
|5—
|Sunrise Journey, g, 6, Good Journey–Pleasing Sunrise, by Speightstown. O-Boardshorts Stables, LLC, B-SLO Racing Stable (CA), $6,600.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $56,400, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-10.
|5—
|DRAIN THE CLOCK, c, 3, Maclean’s Music–Manki, by Arch. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and Nentwig, Michael, B-Nick Cosato (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $33,000.
|7—
|Gatsby, g, 3, Brethren–Star Recruit, by Aldebaran. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $13,500.
|6—
|Where Paradise Lay, g, 5, Into Mischief–Walkwithapurpose, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-John Grossi’s Racing Corp, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), $6,600.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $55,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 12-10.
|3—
|KATAMA MOONLIGHT, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Mambo Bell, by Kingmambo. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Magic Cap Stables, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $33,000.
|6—
|Jezebel’s Kitten, f, 4, Kitten’s Joy–Truc’s Love, by Not for Love. ($40,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ilium Stables, LLC, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), $11,550.
|4—
|Take Charge Ro, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Big Awakening, by Big Brown. ($65,000 ’17 KEENOV; $87,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Raroma Stable, B-William Humphries (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 3RD, AOC, $54,700, 2YO, 6F, 12-10.
|5—
|MY PRANKSTER, c, 2, Into Mischief–My Wandy’s Girl, by Flower Alley. ($600,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $32,400.
|3—
|Little Vic, c, 2, Practical Joke–Rock and Glory, by Rock Hard Ten. ($50,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Victoria’s Ranch, B-Stride Sales and Syndicate (KY), $11,880.
|1—
|Hey Porter, g, 2, Upstart–Freedom Town, by Speightstown. O-Joker Racing LLC, B-Northwind Thoroughbreds, LLC (FL), $7,180.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, ALW, $41,820, 3YO/UP, 5F, 12-10.
|6—
|WILD BERT, g, 7, Time Bandit–Wild Bertie, by Wild Rush. O-Gerald L Averett, Jr, B-Margie K Averett (LA), T-Ronnie Averett, J-Vicente Del-Cid, $25,200.
|4—
|Laughingsaintssong, g, 7, Songandaprayer–Laughing Saint, by Vindication. ($18,000 ’15 ESLSEP). O-Rodney J Verret, B-J E Jumonville Jr & Bunny Jumonvi (LA), $8,400.
|1—
|Slither, g, 4, Custom for Carlos–K. R.’s Jazz, by Concerto. O-Gulf Haven Farms, B-Gulf Haven Farms, LLC (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: :58 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $41,200, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-10.
|9—
|RIGHTANDJUST, c, 3, Awesome Again–Pussyfoot, by Tiznow. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $24,000.
|3—
|Venn, g, 5, My Pal Charlie–I’mavikingprincess, by I’ma Hell Raiser. O-Marcia J LaMarche, B-Marcia Lamarche (LA), $9,200.
|6—
|Fredonian, g, 5, The Factor–Breathtaking, by Mineshaft. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Paul Bruno, B-William B Harrigan (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 12-10.
|1—
|TOUCH OF CLASS, f, 3, Mizzen Mast–Abbeyville Miss, by Grand Slam. O-L T B, Inc and Hillerich Racing, Inc, B-LTB Inc (KY), T-Bernard S. Flint, J-Mitchell Murrill, $24,600.
|5—
|Sparkle of Hope, f, 3, Tapizar–Tetherball, by Proud Citizen. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Simpson Enterprises (KY), $8,200.
|4—
|Summer Sangria, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Light the Dynamite, by Into Mischief. ($25,000 ’18 OBSJAN; $10,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $25,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC & Spruce Lane Farm (NY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (fm)
|DED, 7TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 12-10.
|5—
|MY PAL MATTIE, g, 3, My Pal Charlie–Materialist, by Brahms. O-Elite Thoroughbred Racing LLC, B-Michele Rodriguez (LA), T-Lee Thomas, J-Thomas L. Pompell, $24,000.
|9—
|Jamaican Me, g, 4, Orthodox–Great Movie, by Silver Ghost. O-Maximo LaMarche, B-Gotcha Mare Covered, LLC (LA), $8,000.
|10—
|Little Can, g, 3, Can the Man–Highest Reward, by Congrats. O-Tashanam Patt, B-Cloyce C Clark Jr (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (ft)
|HAW, 6TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-10.
|3—
|LOOK AWAY, g, 3, Tizway–What a Girl Needs, by Dixieland Band. O-Jeffery S Jones, B-Keith Johns (IL), T-Jeffery Scott Jones, J-Javier Tavares, $13,800.
|8—
|Iwillpersevere, g, 5, Archarcharch–Moonlight Escapade, by Lion Heart. O-Michael L Slager, B-Mike L Slager (IL), $4,600.
|7—
|Full Magazine, g, 3, Bullet Train (GB)–Shiny Star, by Denouncer. O-Shellye Essenpreis, B-Shellye Essenpreis (IL), $2,300.
|Winning Time: 1:45 2/5 (ft)
