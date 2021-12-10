North American Allowance Results Dec. 10

AQU, 7TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-10.

3—

REPO ROCKS, g, 3, Tapiture–Hawaiian Love, by Not for Love. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Double B Racing Stables, B-Mrs C Oliver Iselin III (VA), T-Juan C. Vazquez, J-Ruben Silvera, $45,100.

11—

American Monarch, r, 3, American Pharoah–Front Range, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Mike G Rutherford, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $16,400.

4—

Sibelius, g, 3, Not This Time–Fiery Pulpit, by Pulpit. ($100,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Park, Jun H and Nash, Delia, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, Pollock Farms, Patrick H Payne, et al (KY), $9,840.