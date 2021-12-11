North American Allowance Results Dec. 11

OP, 10TH, ALW, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-11.

5—

LUCK OF THE DRAW, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Queen of War, by War Front. ($32,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Wiest, Rick, Wiest, Clayton, Wiest, Lana and Kropp, Gary, B-LA Bred Equine Enterprises (LA), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $60,000.

2—

Ottothelegend, c, 3, Uncle Mo–House of Danzing, by Chester House. O-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (Goncalo B Torrealba), B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.

9—

Phantom Dance, g, 4, Ghostzapper–Dance With Doves, by A.P. Indy. O-Agave Racing Stable, Living The Dream Stables, LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $10,000.