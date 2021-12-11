North American Allowance Results Dec. 11

|OP, 7TH, AOC, $102,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-11.
|4—
|FACT FINDING, g, 7, The Factor–Sweet Belle, by Deputy Commander. ($100,000 ’15 KEESEP; 350,000gns 2016 TATAPR; $155,000 2017 KEENOV). O-Flying P Stable and Schurman, James F, B-Nursery Place & Partners (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-David Cohen, $61,200.
|2—
|My Sixth Sense, g, 5, Street Sense–Livermore Leslie, by Mt. Livermore. ($225,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-HWL Partnership, B-Brent Harris & Beth Harris (KY), $20,400.
|6—
|Spa City, g, 4, Street Sense–Sara Louise, by Malibu Moon. O-Maggi Moss, B-Godolphin (KY), $10,200.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 10TH, ALW, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-11.
|5—
|LUCK OF THE DRAW, g, 5, Lookin At Lucky–Queen of War, by War Front. ($32,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Wiest, Rick, Wiest, Clayton, Wiest, Lana and Kropp, Gary, B-LA Bred Equine Enterprises (LA), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $60,000.
|2—
|Ottothelegend, c, 3, Uncle Mo–House of Danzing, by Chester House. O-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (Goncalo B Torrealba), B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|9—
|Phantom Dance, g, 4, Ghostzapper–Dance With Doves, by A.P. Indy. O-Agave Racing Stable, Living The Dream Stables, LLC and Rockin Robin Racing Stables, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-11.
|6—
|BREAKFASTATBONNIES, f, 3, Laoban–Right Prevails, by Successful Appeal. ($80,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Thorne, Jonathan and R A Hill Stable, B-Sequel Thoroughbreds LLC & Lakland Farm (NY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Jose Lezcano, $40,700.
|5—
|Eloquent Speaker, f, 4, Flatter–Spoken Not Broken, by Broken Vow. ($100,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $200,000 2020 KEEHRA). O-Mitola, Anthony, White Owl Stable, Drown, Jeff and Mitola, Stephen, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (NY), $14,800.
|9—
|Impazible Donna, f, 4, Mission Impazible–Pink Lollipops, by Silver Deputy. O-Flying P Stable, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (sy)
|TP, 7TH, ALW, $65,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-10.
|2—
|EMPRESS ELEANOR, f, 4, Empire Maker–Half A. P., by Pulpit. ($270,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Merriebelle Stable LLC, B-Merriebelle Stable, LLC & Empire Maker Syndicate (KY), T-Ignacio Correas, IV, J-Rafael Bejarano, $39,000.
|10—
|Fate of Ophelia, f, 3, Curlin–Katie’s Kiss, by Kantharos. ($360,000 ’19 KEESEP; $90,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Hunter Valley Farm, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $13,000.
|7—
|Forever Boss, f, 3, Tapiture–Calma Prado, by El Prado (IRE). ($23,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Marco A Castaneda, B-Gil Masters (KY), $6,500.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $58,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-11.
|6—
|COREY, f, 3, First Samurai–Gospel Girl, by Holy Bull. ($150,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-EKB Stables, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Peter R. Walder, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $37,300.
|3—
|Elusive Molly, f, 4, Elusive Quality–Humor Me Molly, by Distorted Humor. ($110,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $30,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Ed Frady, B-Godolphin, Burden Creek Farm & Clifton Farm, LLC (KY), $11,340.
|5—
|Twilight, m, 5, Will Take Charge–Elope, by Gone West. O-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|LRC, 7TH, AOC, $58,470, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-11.
|1—
|ESSENTIAL WAGER, c, 3, Honor Code–Mr Hall’s Opus, by Officer. ($300,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Pegram, Michael E, Watson, Karl and Weitman, Paul, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $33,000.
|6—
|American Theorem, r, 4, American Pharoah–Mighty Renee, by Maria’s Mon. O-Kretz Racing LLC, B-Sierra Farm (KY), $11,000.
|3—
|See Through It, g, 4, Curlin to Mischief–Crystal House, by Chester House. O-Jet Enterprises, Inc, B-Edward Allred (CA), $8,580.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (ft)
|LRC, 5TH, AOC, $56,500, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-10.
|1—
|RIFEY, g, 3, Grazen–Dia Xenia, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (CA), T-Gary Stute, J-Tyler Baze, $33,000.
|3—
|Crash Corrigan, g, 3, Grazen–Shesabronxbomber, by Afleet Alex. O-Belico Racing LLC and Ruiz, Lorenzo, B-Nick Alexander (CA), $11,000.
|5—
|Sunrise Journey, g, 6, Good Journey–Pleasing Sunrise, by Speightstown. O-Boardshorts Stables, LLC, B-SLO Racing Stable (CA), $6,600.
|Winning Time: 1:02 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-11.
|1—
|WE MISS SUSIE, f, 4, Creative Cause–Curls in Place, by Curlin. O-George Vires, B-John O’Meara (KY), T-Jane Cibelli, J-Junior Alvarado, $32,400.
|4—
|Wild America, f, 3, American Pharoah–Wild Bout Tiffany, by Wildcat Heir. ($400,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Ladies Syndicate, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $10,800.
|9—
|My Destiny, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Northern Destiny, by Crafty Prospector. O-Sam Wilensky, B-Donamire Farm (KY), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|LRC, 6TH, ALW, $53,900, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-11.
|1—
|LAW ABIDIN CITIZEN, g, 7, Twirling Candy–Honest Answer, by Tale of the Cat. ($100,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Agnew, Dan J, Schneider, Gerry and Xitco, John V, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), T-Mark Glatt, J-Abel Cedillo, $33,000.
|5—
|Strongconstitution, g, 4, Constitution–Earlybird Road, by Cherokee Run. ($57,000 ’18 KEESEP; $220,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Roadrunner Racing and Sayjay Racing LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $11,000.
|4—
|Fore Left, g, 4, Twirling Candy–Simply Sunny, by Unbridled’s Song. ($97,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $6,600.
|Winning Time: 1:08 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, ALW, $43,780, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-11.
|4—
|JET SWEEP, f, 4, Daaher–Mist of Honour, by Honour and Glory. ($9,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Victor Arceneaux, B-Nathan Granger & Set-Hut LLC (LA), T-Victor Arceneaux, J-Casey Fusilier, $27,600.
|1—
|Rush Hour Traffic, f, 4, Cross Traffic–Dana’s Lucky Lady, by Lucky Lionel. O-Sugarland Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (MN), $8,000.
|3—
|Raider, m, 6, Stephanotis–Montero, by Louis Quatorze. O-Hoovestal, Jo Dee and Landry, Curtis, B-William DeCoursey (BC), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|RP, 7TH, ALW, $41,650, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-10.
|2—
|BECAUSE, f, 2, Den’s Legacy–Because of Me, by Whywhywhy. O-Bar VH Ranch, B-Victor L Hanson (OK), T-Victor Hanson, J-Alfredo Triana Jr., $24,123.
|5—
|Circle Back Girl, f, 2, Carpe Diem–Banka, by Kitalpha. ($9,500 ’19 KEENOV; $5,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $25,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-John James Revocable Trust (OK), $9,061.
|3—
|Serenidipitous Do, f, 2, Right Rigger–Sarendippity Do, by City Zip. O-Samuel F Henderson, B-Sam F Henderson (OK), $5,251.
|Winning Time: 1:14 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 12-11.
|9—
|SPELLBINDING, f, 4, Bind–Mandy’s Classic, by Sky Classic. ($7,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-William T Reed, B-Nathan C Granger (LA), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $24,600.
|7—
|G’s Deadline, f, 4, Due Date–Mr. G’s Moonshine, by Malibu Moon. O-Allen Cassedy, B-Tom M Galvin (LA), $8,200.
|6—
|Savvy Shipman, m, 6, Midshipman–Fresh, by Forest Wildcat. O-Scrivener Stables, B-Scrivener Stables (LA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (fm)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 12-11.
|3—
|CITY PARK, g, 4, Temple City–American Kitty, by Tale of the Cat. O-Larry J Romero, B-Warran Harang (LA), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Mitchell Murrill, $24,600.
|5—
|Run Rocket, g, 5, Run Production–Hot Rocket, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Winalot Racing, LLC, B-Israel Flores Horses LLC (LA), $8,200.
|4—
|I’m d’Cat, g, 5, D’wildcat–La Belle Bear, by Arch. O-Larry J Menard, B-Larry Joseph Menard (LA), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (fm)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 12-11.
|3—
|TRACK SMART, f, 3, Half Ours–Zippit Honey, by City Zip. O-Garald W Wollesen, B-Jack Dickerson & Buddy Formby (LA), T-Isai V. Gonzalez, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $24,000.
|1—
|D’wild Baroness, m, 6, D’wildcat–Burren, by Rahy. O-Brandon Hebert, B-Circle H Farms (LA), $8,000.
|6—
|Lady Be Gone, f, 4, Proud Citizen–Skipping Town, by Leestown. O-Daniel Family Farms LLC, B-Daniel Family Farms, LLC (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:00 2/5 (ft)
|GG, 6TH, AOC, $39,526, 2YO, 5FT, 12-11.
|7—
|LOVE’EM N LEAVE’EM, c, 2, Stanford–Sheza Firstsamurai, by First Samurai. O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Evin A. Roman, $24,180.
|4—
|Highland Ghost, c, 2, Shaman Ghost–Wee Highland Lass, by Include. O-Highland Yard LLC, B-Highland Yard, LLC (CA), $8,060.
|5—
|Unraptured, c, 2, Uncaptured–Petunia Face, by Congrats. ($15,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $70,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Adams, Angela, Connors, James Michael, Connors, Paris Oliver and Rasmussen, Richard, B-Dennis Edward Foster (FL), $3,720.
|Winning Time: :57 2/5 (fm)
|GG, 7TH, ALW, $39,340, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-10.
|3 (DH) —
|CLEM LABINE, g, 5, Grazen–Tribal Dress, by Tribal Rule. O-John Tipton, B-Nick Alexander (CA), T-Isidro Tamayo, J-Irving Orozco, $16,120.
|7 (DH) —
|COOL MOUNTAIN LAD, g, 3, Unionize–Honeysuckle Rose, by Stormin Fever. O-Lordan, William, O’Leary, Timothy Francis and Powers, Larry, B-Francis O’Leary (CA), T-Victor M. Trujillo, J-Pedro M. Terrero, $16,120.
|5—
|Torpedo Away, g, 5, Jake La Gold–Victorys Legacy, by Harbor the Gold. O-Dave M Marshall, B-Daniel R McCanna (WA), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:03 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, AOC, $39,280, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-10.
|12—
|SHERILINDA, f, 4, Circumference (IRE)–Rouge in Excess, by In Excess (IRE). ($2,500 2019 CALMIX). O-Strohmaier Racing, B-Megan Stiehr (CA), T-Andy Mathis, J-Frank T. Alvarado, $24,180.
|6—
|Buyback, m, 5, Mucho Macho Man–Carmelita, by North Light (IRE). O-Henline, Tracy and Henline, Paula, B-Richard Barton Enterprises & Robert Traynor (KY), $6,200.
|2—
|Miss Super Saint, m, 7, Super Saver–Saintly Spirit, by El Prado (IRE). O-Jim Grigsby, B-Jim Grigsby & Tami Grigsby (KY), $3,720.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $36,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 12-11.
|1—
|SIMPLY WICKED, c, 2, Wicked Strong–Simply Sensational, by Colonel John. ($8,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $15,000 2021 TEXAPR). O-Richard L Davis, B-Connie Brown (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-C.J. McMahon, $21,600.
|9—
|D T’s Dream, g, 2, Fed Biz–Dream Realized, by Awesome Again. ($45,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Highfield Investment Group, Inc, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $7,200.
|2—
|Ottoman Empire, g, 2, Classic Empire–Seven Stars, by Indygo Shiner. ($120,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Greg Tramontin, B-Pedro Gonzalez & Lenny Cohen (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:21 (ft)
|RP, 8TH, ALW, $34,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-10.
|3—
|LAVANDER (IRE), m, 5, Born to Sea (IRE)–Goldthroat (IRE), by Zafonic. O-George Sharp, B-Mrs S. M. Rogers & Sir Thomas Pilkington (IRE), T-Shawn Davis, J-Jose Alvarez, $20,247.
|6—
|A Girl Like Me, f, 4, Honor Code–Table Three Ten, by El Prado (IRE). ($25,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Vernon Schmale, B-Cobra Farm Inc (KY), $6,749.
|1—
|Itz the Ditz, f, 3, Social Inclusion–Cinderella’s Mind, by Afleet Alex. ($20,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Matt Zankich, B-Ricardo De Anda (FL), $3,712.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $31,900, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 12-10.
|1—
|AMIDSHIPS, g, 2, Midshipman–Jugni, by Colonel John. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $19,140.
|5—
|Windsors Tail, g, 2, Windsor Castle–Cat o’ Nine Tails, by Prized. O-Dennis P Finger, B-Dennis Paul Finger (WV), $6,380.
|3—
|Blue N Gold, g, 2, Golden Years–Crusader’s Angel, by Endeavouring. O-Funkhouser III, Raymond J and Funkhouser, John C, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), $3,190.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 6TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-11.
|4—
|NAMBITI, g, 4, Kettle Corn–Colorful Image, by Ready’s Image. O-Maria A Mitchell, B-Joseph Anthony Pickerrell (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Sonny Leon, $18,780.
|2—
|Cat Heat, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Alpha Heat, by Alphabet Soup. O-Schuster Racing, LLC, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $6,260.
|1—
|Monster Hunter, g, 3, Birdrun–Sligo Knows, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Josh Faulkner, B-Joshua Faulkner (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (sy)
|PEN, 7TH, ALW, $29,120, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-10.
|6—
|FLANK SPEED, g, 4, Midshipman–Leva Mae, by Emancipator. O-Susan S Cooney, B-Susan S Cooney (MD), T-Susan S. Cooney, J-Charlie Marquez, $16,800.
|7—
|Memory Bouquet, c, 3, Orientate–Flower Stall, by Petionville. O-Tom Coulter, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $6,720.
|3—
|Torpedo Max, g, 4, Silver Max–Quality Diamond, by Quality Road. O-Jeff Voyce, B-Adena Springs (ON), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|HAW, 7TH, ALW, $27,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-11.
|1—
|AGGRESSIVITY, g, 6, Dialed In–Delta Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($30,000 ’15 KEENOV; $130,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Jeffrey S Sullivan, B-Spruce Lane Farm & Lynn Farm (KY), T-Dee Poulos, J-Angel A. Rodriguez, $16,200.
|7—
|Chinobe, c, 4, Into Mischief–Dirty Rush, by Wild Rush. ($55,000 ’18 KEESEP; $95,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC, Pollock Farms & Louis Brooks Ranch (KY), $5,400.
|2—
|Etched in Stone, c, 3, Cairo Prince–Written Request, by Arch. ($90,000 ’19 KEESEP; $150,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Carolyn Wilson, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (MD), $2,700.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
