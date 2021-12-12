North American Allowance Results Dec. 12

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $101,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-12.
|5—
|PERFECT HAPPINESS, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Divine Happiness, by Divine Park. ($200,000 2020 KEEOCT). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Titletown Racing, LLC and Rosemore Farms, Inc, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $60,600.
|1—
|Time Limit, f, 4, Bustin Stones–Your Time Is Up, by Freud. ($30,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $20,200.
|3—
|Sarah Harper, f, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Martz, by Scat Daddy. O-Sparks, William S, Patterson, William S, Patterson, Ty and Bell, Stephen, B-William Sparks (KY), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|OP, 7TH, AOC, $101,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-12.
|*4—
|TEMPT FATE, c, 4, Hamazing Destiny–Naughty Sister, by Archarcharch. O-Jerry Caroom, B-Butzow & Robertson (AR), T-Carl J. Deville, J-Florent Geroux, $60,600.
|3—
|Young Bull, g, 5, Bellamy Road–Cold Hard Truth, by Successful Appeal. O-Dale White, Sr, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $20,200.
|11—
|Five O One, g, 7, Drosselmeyer–Boot Um Bertie, by Storm Boot. ($38,000 ’15 KEEJAN; $72,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Martin, Timothy E and Martin, Philip, B-Bill McDowell & Dr K K Jayaraman (AR), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|***Bandit Point finished first but was disqualified and placed 11th.
|OP, 9TH, ALW, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-12.
|4—
|ITSALLINTHENOTES, f, 4, Ministers Wild Cat–For Real Too, by E Dubai. ($4,700 ’18 WASAUG). O-RMFR Stables, B-Dunn Bar Ranch LLC (WA), T-Corey Deatherage, J-Kelsi Harr, $60,000.
|3—
|Ship It, f, 3, Midshipman–Knoxy, by Touch Gold. ($52,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $80,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Contreras Stable Inc and Victory Stables, LLC, B-Erv Woolsey, Chuck Kidder & Ralph Kinder (KY), $20,000.
|11—
|Glamour Girl, f, 4, Tonalist–Rare Bit, by Eltish. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-Jacalyn Tillman (FL), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (ft)
|AQU, 8TH, ALW, $82,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-12.
|1—
|CORE CONVICTION, g, 4, American Pharoah–Paradise Playgirl, by Speightstown. ($435,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Pollock Farms (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $45,100.
|8—
|Three Jokers, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Heavenly Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Gatsas Stables, R A Hill Stable and Swick Stable, B-Hibiscus Stable (NY), $16,400.
|6—
|Dust Devil, g, 4, Tapiture–Devils Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Pantofel Stable, LLC, Wachtel Stable and Deutsch, Peter, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $64,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 12-11.
|2—
|ZAWISH, f, 2, Mshawish–Zadina, by Malibu Moon. O-Rock Ridge Racing LLC, B-Rock Ridge Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Helen Pitts, J-Edgar Morales, $38,400.
|8—
|Skylerville, f, 2, Air Force Blue–Secret Agenda, by Malibu Moon. ($250,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and LaPenta, Robert V, B-Stone Farm, LLC (KY), $12,800.
|11—
|Miss Chamita, f, 2, Keen Ice–Princess Susan M, by Jump Start. ($3,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-Susan Young (KY), $6,400.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 4TH, ALW, $62,918, 3YO/UP, 1 1/4M, 12-11.
|2—
|BUY ME CANDY, c, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Bubbly Jane (BRZ), by Yagli. O-Haras Interlagos, B-Michael Perlman (KY), T-Ignacio Correas, IV, J-Rafael Bejarano, $37,800.
|5—
|Simon Peter, c, 3, Birdstone–Sudestada, by Street Cry (IRE). ($100,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Theodore B Bates, Jr, B-The Meadows On South Park, LTD (KY), $12,600.
|3—
|Common Bond, g, 3, The Factor–Emperesse, by Empire Maker. ($190,000 ’19 KEESEP; $42,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Richard Dawson, B-Stone Farm (KY), $5,630.
|Winning Time: 2:04 (ft)
|LRC, 5TH, AOC, $61,130, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-12.
|11—
|PARK AVENUE, f, 3, Quality Road–Remarkable, by Indian Charlie. ($450,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Peter E Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $33,000.
|1—
|Fi Fi Pharoah, f, 3, American Pharoah–My Fiona, by Ghostzapper. O-Beckerle, Tom, Lovingier, Terry C and Navarro, Amanda, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $14,300.
|2—
|Over Attracted, f, 4, Atreides–Appearance, by Harlington. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-William L Heck, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $6,600.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $58,768, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-12.
|4—
|TIESTO, c, 4, Tiznow–Marquee Delivery, by Marquetry. ($100,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $600,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-NK Racing and LNJ Foxwoods, B-David Jacobs & Tiznow Syndicate (KY), T-Josie Carroll, J-Chris Landeros, $39,600.
|6—
|Fort Moultrie, g, 3, Mosler–Lovely Moon, by Bernstein. O-Helen C Alexander, B-Helen C Alexander (MD), $7,000.
|5—
|Gold Money, g, 3, Goldencents–Waltz With Chester, by Chester House. ($170,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Diamond F Racing, LLC, B-Brian Paul Knippenberg (KY), $6,250.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|GP, 7TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-12.
|8—
|COOL QUEST, c, 3, Frosted–Val Marie, by Coronado’s Quest. ($220,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $32,400.
|1—
|Twice too Many, g, 3, The Big Beast–Almost a Valentine, by High Cotton. O-Smith, Dennis G and Walters, Daniel L, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $11,880.
|5—
|Front Loaded, g, 7, Kantharos–Frontier Franny, by Lucky Lionel. ($30,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-A Bianco Holding, B-Arboritanza Racing, LLC & Jolane Weeks (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:02 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 12-12.
|13—
|HOMBRE, c, 3, Tourist–Classic Soul, by Perfect Soul (IRE). (C$120,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Robert Cudney, B-Joey Gee Thoroughbreds (ON), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Luis Saez, $32,400.
|11—
|Sigrun Fast Boy, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Playmates Arch, by Arch. O-Steven Dwoskin, B-Silesia Farm (KY), $10,800.
|1—
|Call Curt, g, 4, Sky Mesa–Ilusoria, by Maria’s Mon. O-Vicente Stella Stables LLC, B-John C Oxley (KY), $4,860.
|Winning Time: 1:32 4/5 (fm)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $46,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-12.
|7—
|GUILLAUME, g, 3, Hard Spun–Paradise Bound, by Pulpit. ($50,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-DARRS, Inc, B-Colts, LLC (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $27,600.
|5—
|Scarlet Fusion, c, 3, Curlin–Scarlet Tango, by French Deputy. ($800,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $9,200.
|6—
|Hombrazo, r, 4, Macho Uno–Ascendant, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Pravin A Patel, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|ZIA, 10TH, ALW, $43,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-12.
|8—
|HUSTLE UP, g, 5, Abstraction–Speedin Excess, by In Excess (IRE). O-Dale F Taylor Racing, LLC, McQueen, Bobby J and Kirby, Suzanne, B-Brad King & Fincher Todd (NM), T-Todd W. Fincher, J-Roimes Chirinos, $25,800.
|4—
|West Dawn, g, 4, Train Rider Blues–It’s a Rainbow, by Menifee. O-Marina Velazquez, B-Freda Howard McSwane (NM), $8,600.
|9—
|Evacuee, g, 4, Abstraction–Thibodaux, by Early Flyer. ($30,000 ’18 RUIAUG). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Fred Alexander, Brad King & Todd Fincher (NM), $4,300.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, ALW, $41,000, 2YO, F, A5 1/2FT, 12-12.
|1—
|TAYLOR’S SECRET, f, 2, Vancouver (AUS)–Gypsy Sage, by Hennessy. ($20,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $27,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $75,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Parrish Hill Farm & Ashford Stud (KY), T-Scott Gelner, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $24,600.
|5—
|Kit Keller, f, 2, Ghostzapper–Sweet Swingin, by Street Sense. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $8,200.
|2—
|Cypress Queen, f, 2, Cairo Prince–Diplomat Lady, by Forestry. O-Cypress Creek Equine, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:06 4/5 (fm)
|GG, 7TH, ALW, $40,690, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 12-12.
|5—
|LOTSA PEPPER, m, 5, Peppered Cat–Ess Sa Ba, by Game Plan. ($3,000 ’17 CTNAUG). O-Badilla, Manuel P, Marshall, Dave M and Tahajian, Brett, B-Thomas M Weckerle & Roberto Gonzalez (CA), T-Manuel Badilla, J-Santos Rivera, $24,180.
|6—
|Miss Lady Ann, m, 5, Munnings–Indycat, by Cat Thief. O-Blaine D Wright Racing Stable LLC, Davis Racing LLC and Russell, Joe, B-Lawrence Jett (KY), $6,200.
|7—
|The Great Haynes, f, 3, Haynesfield–Greatest Escape, by Game Plan. ($5,000 ’19 CTNAUG). O-Branch, William, Catone, Richard and Mathis, Andy, B-Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: :57 3/5 (ft)
|RP, 7TH, ALW, $36,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-11.
|6—
|FACTUAL, f, 3, The Factor–Storm Front, by A.P. Indy. ($45,000 ’19 KEESEP; $47,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Claiming Game Racing, B-Andrew Hughes, Karen Hughes,Steve Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Karl Broberg, J-Carlos Montalvo, $21,678.
|2—
|My Girl Red, f, 3, Texas Red–Morakami, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Erich G Brehm, B-Erich Brehm (KY), $7,226.
|3—
|Simply Sovereign, f, 3, American Pharoah–Simplify, by Pulpit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $3,974.
|Winning Time: 1:12 2/5 (ft)
|RP, 9TH, ALW, $36,295, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-11.
|5—
|LAST MARTINI, g, 3, Kela–Pink Martini, by Pikepass. O-Funofit M Partners LLP, B-Dorothy Erban (MN), T-Michael E. Biehler, J-Weston Hamilton, $19,992.
|7—
|Great Faces, g, 4, Tapiture–Successful Show, by Successful Appeal. O-Schuyler, Jack and Keiser, Kevin, B-Jack Schuyler & Kevin Keiser (OK), $8,959.
|4—
|Venture Forth, g, 7, Candy Ride (ARG)–Daring Diva (GB), by Dansili (GB). O-Danny R Caldwell, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $3,665.
|Winning Time: 1:46 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 6TH, ALW, $31,900, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 12-11.
|6—
|REMYS SHOWTIME, g, 4, Fiber Sonde–Remy Doodles, by Grand Slam. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Christian Hiraldo, $19,062.
|1—
|Nocashrefunds, g, 3, Juba–Dancer for Love, by Not for Love. O-Shade Tree Farm, LLC, B-Abel Ramos (WV), $6,354.
|4—
|Hopping Henry, g, 3, Juba–Phone Jazz, by Phone Trick. O-Michael E Sterling, B-Michael E Sterling (WV), $3,177.
|Winning Time: :53 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 2YO, 4 1/2F, 12-11.
|2—
|BAYTOWN FROSTY, c, 2, Frosted–Tasha’s Delight, by Afternoon Deelites. ($4,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-McEntee Racing, Inc and Resolute Racing Alliance, LLC, B-Dr R D Holder, Tony Holmes &Dr & Mrs Walter Zent (KY), T-Paul McEntee, J-Gerald Almodovar, $18,480.
|1—
|Big Boy Potts, g, 2, Mshawish–Dundalk Dancer, by City Zip. ($15,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $3,000 ’20 KEESEP; $25,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Mshawish Syndicate, Nick Bush &Norman Bush (KY), $6,160.
|6—
|Great Big Notion, c, 2, Great Notion–Gabby’s Brown, by Big Brown. ($2,200 ’19 FTMWIN). O-Sugarland, LLC, B-Debora M Menez (MD), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (ft)
