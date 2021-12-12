North American Allowance Results Dec. 12

GP, 7TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-12.

8—

COOL QUEST, c, 3, Frosted–Val Marie, by Coronado’s Quest. ($220,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Hill, Jim and Susan, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Julien R. Leparoux, $32,400.

1—

Twice too Many, g, 3, The Big Beast–Almost a Valentine, by High Cotton. O-Smith, Dennis G and Walters, Daniel L, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $11,880.

5—

Front Loaded, g, 7, Kantharos–Frontier Franny, by Lucky Lionel. ($30,000 ’15 OBSAUG). O-A Bianco Holding, B-Arboritanza Racing, LLC & Jolane Weeks (FL), $5,940.