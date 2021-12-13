North American Allowance Results Dec. 13

MVR, 5TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-13.

7—

ABIGAIL LEE, f, 4, Line of David–Leather Laces, by Congrats. O-Terry Jo Waltermire, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), T-Bruce Waltermire, J-Malcolm Franklin, $18,780.

8—

Beeblegee, f, 3, Girolamo–Brier Hill Girl, by Dark Kestrel. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $6,260.

2—

Angelina, f, 3, Race Day–Rose, by Five Star Day. O-Bruce K Hudson, B-Bruce K Hudson & Nancy A Hudson (OH), $3,130.