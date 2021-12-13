North American Allowance Results Dec. 13

|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $48,208, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-13.
|5—
|ALRASHAKA, f, 2, Mohaymen–Saifaana, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), T-Michael V. Pino, J-Ruben Silvera, $25,200.
|4—
|Crazy Serena, f, 2, Declaration of War–Impazibly Fleet, by Mission Impazible. ($38,000 ’20 FTMYRL; $20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Bing Cherry Racing, Inc, B-Woodford Equine (PA), $11,760.
|8—
|Be Water, f, 2, Peace and Justice–High Step Arch, by Arch. O-A1A Racing, B-A1A Racing (PA), $6,468.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|TUP, 1ST, AOC, $33,150, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-13.
|6—
|HARD TO DENY, g, 5, Hard Spun–Queen Martha, by Rahy. ($36,000 ’17 BESOCT). O-Peetz, Jody and Stenslie, Chris, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Niccolo Troiani, J-Franklin Ceballos, $20,347.
|1—
|Raagheb, g, 9, Street Cry (IRE)–Mostaqeleh, by Rahy. O-Miller, Paul and Tomasic, Bill, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $6,564.
|4—
|Arizona Moon, h, 8, Macho Uno–Phoenician Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($55,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-John J Campo, III, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), $3,282.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-13.
|7—
|ABIGAIL LEE, f, 4, Line of David–Leather Laces, by Congrats. O-Terry Jo Waltermire, B-Ron Bates Racing Stables LLC (OH), T-Bruce Waltermire, J-Malcolm Franklin, $18,780.
|8—
|Beeblegee, f, 3, Girolamo–Brier Hill Girl, by Dark Kestrel. O-Michael J Annechino, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $6,260.
|2—
|Angelina, f, 3, Race Day–Rose, by Five Star Day. O-Bruce K Hudson, B-Bruce K Hudson & Nancy A Hudson (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|TUP, 8TH, ALW, $27,300, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2FT, 12-13.
|9—
|BLACK OPS, g, 8, Hard Spun–Rendition, by A.P. Indy. ($85,000 ’14 KEESEP; $20,000 2015 OBSJUN). O-John Pinkerton, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr, Susie Keller, Vicki Oliver & G Watts Humphrey III (KY), T-Justin R. Evans, J-Karlo Lopez, $16,249.
|7—
|Tw Skipping Stones, g, 5, Miraculous Hand–Month of Diamonds, by Home Run Trot. O-Gerald Wehrli, B-Gerald R Wehrli & Katherine A Wehrli (ID), $5,242.
|6—
|Pintxos, g, 5, Distorted Humor–Tapas, by Tapit. O-C and R Racing, B-Castleton Lyons (KY), $2,621.
|Winning Time: 1:29 1/5 (fm)
