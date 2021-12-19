North American Allowance Results Dec. 19

OP, 8TH, AOC, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-19.

ATOKA, c, 4, Union Rags–Splendor Town, by Speightstown. ($190,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Lukas, Laurie, Lukas, D Wayne, Heird, Jim and Green, Eleanor, B-Katierich Farms (KY), T-D. Wayne Lukas, J-Luis Contreras, $60,000.

Caddo River, c, 3, Hard Spun–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $20,000.

Highestdistinction, g, 4, Point of Entry–Honor Your Gift, by Sightseeing. O-Willow Lane Stable, Inc, B-Willow Lane Stables (KY), $10,000.

Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)