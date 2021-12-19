North American Allowance Results Dec. 19

|OP, 6TH, AOC, $100,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-19.
|6—
|COMO SQUARE, f, 2, Into Mischief–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Martin Garcia, $60,000.
|5—
|Torte, f, 2, Jimmy Creed–Hey There Cupcake, by Prized. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $20,000.
|3—
|Holy Justice, f, 2, Harry’s Holiday–Prairie Prize, by Pure Prize. O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc and Murphy, Bruce, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-19.
|*7—
|ATOKA, c, 4, Union Rags–Splendor Town, by Speightstown. ($190,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Lukas, Laurie, Lukas, D Wayne, Heird, Jim and Green, Eleanor, B-Katierich Farms (KY), T-D. Wayne Lukas, J-Luis Contreras, $60,000.
|1—
|Caddo River, c, 3, Hard Spun–Pangburn, by Congrats. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (KY), $20,000.
|6—
|Highestdistinction, g, 4, Point of Entry–Honor Your Gift, by Sightseeing. O-Willow Lane Stable, Inc, B-Willow Lane Stables (KY), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|***Caddo River finished first but was disqualified and placed second.
|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-19.
|5—
|MAIDEN BEAUTY, m, 5, Revolutionary–Alpha Charlie, by Eddington. ($15,000 ’16 FTNOCT; $40,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-John Grossi’s Racing Corp, B-Sandy Glenn Stables LLC (NY), T-Robert N. Falcone, Jr., J-Kendrick Carmouche, $46,200.
|6—
|Battle Bling, f, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Soleil Rouge, by E Dubai. ($47,000 ’18 KEENOV; $110,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Spedale Family Racing, LLC and R A Hill Stable, B-Royal Oak Farm, LLC & E Kiely (KY), $16,800.
|1—
|Hybrid Eclipse, f, 3, Paynter–Super Plan, by Valid Wager. ($37,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Grey Fox Stable, B-Alex Venneri Racing, LLC (KY), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 3RD, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-19.
|3—
|VIENNA CODE, f, 4, Fast Anna–Encryption Code, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Williams, Andrew O and Inniss, Lenox, B-Joan Wilmarth & Anthony Grey LLC (NY), T-Andrew O. Williams, J-Eric Cancel, $40,700.
|2—
|Honey Money, f, 4, Central Banker–Bullish Sentiment, by Stormy Atlantic. ($55,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $240,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Catapano, Frank and Primpas, Nicholas, B-Klaravich Stables (NY), $14,800.
|1—
|Choose Happiness, f, 4, Mineshaft–Dancing Bay, by Sligo Bay (IRE). O-Noda Brothers, LLC, B-Team Penney Racing & Carem Stables (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $67,480, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-19.
|7—
|FILLE D’ESPRIT, m, 5, Great Notion–Sweet Valor, by No Armistice. O-C J I Phoenix Group and No Guts No Glory Farm, B-Sweet Spirits Stables, LLC (MD), T-John J. Robb, J-Xavier Perez, $38,640.
|1—
|Margie’s Heaven, f, 4, Golden Lad–Margaret Mary, by Dance With Ravens. O-Sola Dei Gloria Stable, B-Michael Terry Shane (MD), $12,880.
|4—
|Bunting, m, 5, Bandbox–Oriental River, by Orientate. O-Hillwood Stable LLC, B-Hillwood Stables, LCC (MD), $6,440.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $55,000, 3YO/UP, A1M 70Y, 12-19.
|7—
|TELEPHONE TALKER, c, 4, Wicked Strong–Kathern’s Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Ramsey, Kenneth L and Sarah K, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Junior Alvarado, $33,000.
|2—
|Brown Storm (CHI), g, 6, Scat Daddy–Blazing Storm (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). O-Matriarca, B-Haras Matriarca (CHI), $11,550.
|12—
|Mira Mission, g, 3, Noble Mission (GB)–Kazamira, by Dynaformer. O-Mary Abeel Sullivan Revocable Trust, B-Mary A Sullivan (KY), $5,500.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-19.
|4—
|GALAXY THIRTYSIX, m, 7, Greeley’s Galaxy–Stang Thirtysix, by Forty Won. O-Gina Ney, B-Gerald L Averett Jr (LA), T-John Ney, J-Mitchell Murrill, $28,200.
|2—
|G’s Squeeze, f, 3, Bind–Promise Me G, by Summer Bird. O-Daniel W Dantin, B-Thomas M Galvin (LA), $9,400.
|1—
|Miss Nitap, f, 3, Closing Argument–Cora Leona, by Lone Star Sky. O-Michael W Patin, B-Spanish Cross Stable, LLC & Jane Chiasson (LA), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 12-19.
|6—
|ADELAIDE MISS, f, 3, Vancouver (AUS)–Miss Judged, by E Dubai. ($23,000 ’18 KEENOV; $4,200 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Respect the Valleys, LLC, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $25,200.
|1—
|Clara Peeters (GB), m, 5, Epaulette (AUS)–Musical Key (GB), by Key of Luck. (25,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 70,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 100,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC and Wonder Stables, B-G R Bailey Ltd (GB), $8,400.
|2—
|Russian Mafia, m, 5, Skipshot–My Mach Four, by Machiavellian. O-Ismael Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (gd)
|CT, 8TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-18.
|10—
|BUBBA GRUMP, g, 5, Successful Appeal–Shesagrumptoo, by Luftikus. O-O’Sullivan Farms LLC, B-O’Sullivan Farms LLC (WV), T-Javier Contreras, J-Antonio Lopez, $18,168.
|7—
|Tapping the Glass, g, 4, Tapiture–Mini Ashley, by Henny Hughes. ($22,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Gil Masters (KY), $6,056.
|12—
|Cielo Azul, g, 4, Misremembered–Hawaiian Sky, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Rancho Monarca, LLC (IN), $3,028.
|Winning Time: 1:20 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-18.
|4—
|C V’S POWERPAK, f, 3, Power Broker–Copper Fashion, by Petionville. O-Copperville Farm, B-Susan H Wantz (WV), T-Timothy C. Grams, J-Reshawn Latchman, $18,168.
|5—
|Boundtobebad, f, 4, Windsor Castle–Bound To, by Boundary. O-John A Casey, B-Taylor Mountain Farm (WV), $6,056.
|10—
|Moonlit Shadow, f, 3, Fiber Sonde–Malibu Kitten, by Parker’s Storm Cat. O-Grams Racing Stable LLC, B-Timothy C Grams & Judith A Grams (WV), $3,028.
|Winning Time: 1:27 3/5 (ft)
