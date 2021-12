North American Allowance Results Dec. 2

WO, 3RD, AOC, $62,876, 2YO, F, 5 1/2F, 12-2.

5—

MARIE MACKAY, f, 2, Noble Mission (GB)–Always a Star (IRE), by Danehill. O-Track West Racing Inc and Whalen, Donald, B-Track West Racing Inc & Don Whalen (ON), T-Daniel J. Vella, J-David Moran, $37,915.

1—

Baksheesh, f, 2, Summer Front–Spider Dust, by Broken Vow. (C$18,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Barber, Gary, B-Track West Racing Inc (ON), $12,638.

4—

Silver Magnatized, f, 2, Bodemeister–Silver Magna, by Magna Graduate. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON), $6,951.