North American Allowance Results Dec. 20

PRX, 9TH, AOC, $36,250, 3YO/UP, 7F, 12-20.

2—

UNCLE ERNIE, g, 3, Talent Search–Mary Cole, by Broken Vow. O-Gilman Hallenbeck, B-Gilman Hallenbeck (PA), T-John C. Servis, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $21,600.

6—

Meet Me At Mundis, g, 3, Competitive Edge–Magic Ten, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Siedler, Craig and Simoff, Andrew L, B-Siedler & Simoff (PA), $7,200.

4—

Tudox Expectations, g, 6, Any Given Saturday–Town Talk, by Thunder Gulch. ($50,000 2017 FTMMAY). O-Madison Avenue Racing Stable, Inc and Jagger, Inc, B-Mr & Mrs Robert A Szeyller (PA), $3,960.