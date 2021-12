North American Allowance Results Dec. 23

PRX, 9TH, AOC, $57,788, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-21.

6—

TOO BOSS, c, 3, El Padrino–Bossy Posse, by Posse. O-Michael Cascio, B-Mr & Mrs Michael Joseph Cascio (PA), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $35,280.

2—

Northern Express, g, 3, Bullsbay–A Wing and a Song, by First Defence. O-Cecilia Evans, B-UM Holdings LTD (PA), $11,760.

4—

Because I Can, g, 3, Golden Lad–My Cousin Fay, by Sharp Humor. O-Albert R Tassone, B-Five of Us Farm Inc (PA), $6,468.