North American Allowance Results Dec. 3

|OP, 9TH, ALW, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-3.
|10—
|JETS A GINNIN, m, 6, Benny the Bull–Ooh Yeah, by Dismissed. O-Charles W Ritter, B-Gregg James (IN), T-Scott Becker, J-Francisco Arrieta, $60,000.
|8—
|Palm Cottage, f, 3, American Pharoah–Walkwithapurpose, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($575,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-OXO Equine LLC, B-Sagamore Farm, Upson Downs Farm & Louis W Wright (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Miz Blue, f, 4, Big Drama–Blue Katana, by Formal Dinner. ($12,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Charles W Ritter, B-Jennifer Johnson, Gillian Johnson & Gem Racing Inc (FL), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|AQU, 3RD, AOC, $82,000, 2YO, 6FT, 12-3.
|2—
|PURE PANIC, c, 2, Summer Front–Shock the World, by Hansen. O-Kendall E Hansen, B-Kendall E Hansen, MD Racing, LLC (KY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Luis Saez, $45,100.
|7—
|Ouraika (FR), f, 2, Zelzal (FR)–Sleek Gold (GB), by Dansili (GB). O-Michael Dubb and Madaket Stables, B-Kahlifa Mohammed Al Attiyah (FR), $16,400.
|6—
|Midnight Worker, c, 2, Outwork–Spice Lady, by Speightstown. ($60,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Repole Stable, B-Randal Family Trust (KY), $9,840.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (fm)
|AQU, 7TH, AOC, $74,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-3.
|4—
|SARATOGA PAL, g, 4, Forty Tales–Waltz Me Matilda, by Cryptoclearance. O-Preferred Pals Stable, B-LL Racing, LLC (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-Eric Cancel, $40,700.
|6—
|Big Bobby, g, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Averymerrymoment, by Distorted Humor. O-Dream Maker Racing, B-Mia Gallo, Mary Kopley, Michael Newton & Elizabeth Weese (NY), $14,800.
|2—
|Bronx Bomber, g, 5, Take Charge Indy–Latin Lynx, by Forest Wildcat. ($20,000 ’17 FTKFEB; $55,000 ’17 FTNAUG; $140,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-Michael Dubb, B-SF Racing Group Inc (NY), $8,880.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
|AQU, 10TH, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6FT, 12-3.
|3—
|SHE’S THE ONE, f, 3, Macho Uno–Je T’aime, by Gold Token. O-Merrylegs Farm, B-Merrylegs Farm North LLC (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $39,600.
|10—
|Uncle’s Gem, f, 4, Uncle Mo–Gem Gem, by Tapit. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles E Fipke (NY), $14,400.
|4—
|Masterof the Tunes, f, 4, Emcee–Strike Accord, by Smart Strike. O-JADS Racing, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (fm)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $56,400, 3YO/UP, A5FT, 12-3.
|1—
|ROMARIO, c, 4, Tapizar–Rosangela, by El Prado (IRE). O-Move Horse, Inc, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-Mark Passley, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $33,000.
|6—
|The Virginian, g, 4, Prospective–Pentelicus Gold, by Pentelicus. ($210,000 2019 OBSMAR; $37,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Big Toe Stables LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $12,950.
|3—
|Citrus Burst, g, 4, Into Mischief–Flourish, by Distorted Humor. ($20,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $6,050.
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16MT, 12-3.
|3—
|STUNNING PRINCESS, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Psychadelacized, by Distorted Humor. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-R A Hill Stable and Jones, Brereton C, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $32,400.
|7—
|Traffic Song, f, 3, Cross Traffic–Moments Past, by Came Home. ($85,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $120,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc and Galbraith, Rebecca, B-Bill Poston, Brad Smith & Jodi Smith (KY), $10,260.
|11—
|Tik Tok Famous (GB), f, 3, Belardo (IRE)–Gallice (IRE), by Fuisse (FR). O-E Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Amelia Field (GB), $4,860.
|Winning Time: :00 (fm)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, A1MT, 12-3.
|2—
|SYDSTER, g, 4, Power Broker–Tensas Salt, by Salt Lake. ($23,000 2019 ESLTYO). O-Baronne Farms, LLC, B-J Adcock & Montgomery Equine Center (LA), T-Sturges J. Ducoing, J-Angel Suarez, $25,200.
|7—
|Payday Too, g, 6, Jimmy Creed–Save My Place, by Out of Place. ($35,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Winalot Racing, LLC, B-Steve Holliday (LA), $8,400.
|8—
|Imindycatbirdseat, g, 7, Redding Colliery–Stage Five Clinger, by Johannesburg. O-Elizabeth Schwandt, B-Phyllis J Hodges (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (fm)
