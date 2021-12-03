North American Allowance Results Dec. 3

GP, 8TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16MT, 12-3.

3—

STUNNING PRINCESS, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Psychadelacized, by Distorted Humor. ($95,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-R A Hill Stable and Jones, Brereton C, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Danny Gargan, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $32,400.

7—

Traffic Song, f, 3, Cross Traffic–Moments Past, by Came Home. ($85,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $120,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Burning Daylight Farms, Inc and Galbraith, Rebecca, B-Bill Poston, Brad Smith & Jodi Smith (KY), $10,260.

11—

Tik Tok Famous (GB), f, 3, Belardo (IRE)–Gallice (IRE), by Fuisse (FR). O-E Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Amelia Field (GB), $4,860.