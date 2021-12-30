North American Allowance Results Dec. 30

|AQU, 3RD, ALW, $72,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-30.
|1—
|ANYTHING PAZIBLE, g, 6, Mission Impazible–Lightning Pace, by Regal Classic. ($17,000 ’16 KEESEP; $55,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Jones, Eduardo E and Gutierrez, Luis, B-Mockingbird Farms LLC & Spotted Pony LLC (NY), T-Eduardo E. Jones, J-Jacqueline A. Davis, $39,600.
|2—
|Run for Boston, g, 7, Include–Slacks, by High Brite. O-Stoneybrook Farm Trust and Annetti, Jr., Frank, B-Stoneybrook Farm Trust, Frank Annetti & James Turner (NY), $14,400.
|3—
|Quickflash, g, 5, Flashback–Stay Composed, by Bernstein. ($150,000 ’17 FTNAUG). O-Timothy S O’Toole, B-Apache Farm LLC (NY), $8,640.
|Winning Time: 1:39 (sy)
|LRL, 8TH, AOC, $68,120, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-30.
|2—
|DOUBLEOSEVEN, g, 3, Hard Spun–Great Hostess, by Great Notion. O-McCarty Racing, LLC (David McCarty), B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), T-Jeremiah O’Dwyer, J-Johan Rosado, $35,880.
|7—
|Galerio, g, 5, Jump Start–Congaree Princess, by Congaree. O-Bird Mobberley LLC and Griffin, Grady, B-Daniel Marconi (MD), $11,960.
|3—
|Gentleman Joe, g, 5, Sky Mesa–Whatabootie, by Storm Boot. O-Mary Jo Kuehn, B-Mary Jo Kuehn & John Bell IV (KY), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (my)
|LRL, 7TH, ALW, $65,520, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-30.
|1—
|ALL THREES, g, 3, Great Notion–After All, by Olmodavor. ($57,000 ’19 FTMYRL). O-Kathleen Willier, B-Walter Vieser (MD), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Denis Araujo, $33,120.
|13—
|Going to the Lead, g, 5, Redeemed–Lead Time, by Gilded Time. O-Vince Campanella, B-Shellaine Brown & Susan Baldrige (MD), $11,040.
|4—
|Seven On the Rocks, g, 5, Rock Slide–Seven Days, by Quiet American. O-William A Campbell, B-William Campbell (MD), $5,520.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (my)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5FT, 12-30.
|4—
|NIKEE KAN, m, 6, Kantharos–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($31,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-ProRacing Stable, LLC, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth H Davis (FL), T-Jose Francisco D’Angelo, J-Junior Alvarado, $32,400.
|8—
|Baby Mo, f, 3, Upstart–Mojito Magic, by Elusive Quality. ($65,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Gary Barber, B-Beth Bayer (FL), $11,340.
|2—
|Follow Me Mom, m, 6, Corfu–It’s Me Mom, by Put It Back. O-Michael Mullings, B-Susan M Green & Pamela A Moreira (FL), $5,400.
|Winning Time: :57 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $54,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1MT, 12-29.
|7—
|TIK TOK FAMOUS (GB), f, 3, Belardo (IRE)–Gallice (IRE), by Fuisse (FR). O-E Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Amelia Field (GB), T-Saffie Joseph Jr., J-Tyler Gaffalione, $32,400.
|4—
|Caroline’s Story, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Baffle Me, by First Samurai. ($300,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Gary Broad, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $10,800.
|9—
|Applecross (IRE), f, 4, Sir Prancealot (IRE)–Champion Tipster (GB), by Pursuit of Love (GB). (10,500EUR ’18 GOFOPN; 60,000GBP 2019 GUKAPR; $60,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Medallion Racing, Next Wave Racing LLC and McClanahan, Jerry, B-Thomas Cahalan & Sophie Hayley (IRE), $5,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (fm)
|FG, 7TH, ALW, $46,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-30.
|4—
|SHANGHAI RONNIE, c, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Naive Enough, by Street Sense. ($92,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Charles Carlton, B-Coteau Grove Farms, LLC (LA), T-Glenn Delahoussaye, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $27,600.
|2—
|Commander Scott, g, 4, Goldencents–Ladyzarbridge, by Zarbyev. O-End Zone Athletics, Inc, B-Eddie Johnston (LA), $9,200.
|5—
|Your Time’s Coming, g, 3, Jimmy Creed–Anita’s Slew, by Slew City Slew. ($5,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Scherer, Merrill R , Lynch, Daniel J and Sentel, Ken, B-Jeannie T Carrere (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-30.
|3—
|CITY PARK, g, 4, Temple City–American Kitty, by Tale of the Cat. O-Valene Farms LLC, B-Warran Harang (LA), T-Sturges J. Ducoing, J-Angel Suarez, $25,200.
|1A—
|Payday Too, g, 6, Jimmy Creed–Save My Place, by Out of Place. ($35,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Winalot Racing, LLC, B-Steve Holliday (LA), $8,400.
|6—
|Maga Man, g, 6, Musket Man–Lew’s Gray, by Pulling Punches. O-Robert Asaro Enterprises, Inc, B-Steven M Renshaw (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-29.
|6—
|EILEEN ALEXANDRA, f, 3, Jess’s Dream–Miss Stonestreet, by Mr. Greeley. O-Bob Mahoney, B-Bob Mahoney (LA), T-Ronnie P. Ward, J-Joel Dominguez, $25,200.
|5—
|Bellamy Cay, m, 5, Bellamy Road–Cayman Colada, by Yonaguska. ($15,000 ’17 ESLYRL; $47,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-William T Reed, B-Cypress Bend Farm (LA), $8,400.
|4—
|Georgia Dawn, f, 4, Call Me George–Dawn’s Diva, by Meadow Monster. O-Edmond Godfrey, B-Billy J Hebert (LA), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:28 4/5 (ft)
|DED, 4TH, ALW, $40,800, 2YO, 5F, 12-29.
|4—
|BRIAN’S IRON MIKE, g, 2, Iron Fist–Hildegarde, by Ghostzapper. ($15,000 ’20 ESLYRL; $15,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Bucks Boys, LLC, B-Perry Segura (LA), T-Allen Landry, J-Joe Stokes, $25,200.
|9—
|Smooth River, g, 2, Attempted Humor–Lightning River, by Middle Man. O-Nicholas James Latour, B-D J Gallow & H J Gallow (LA), $8,400.
|5—
|Special Breed, c, 2, Practical Joke–Classy Grey Lassy, by Silver Train. ($20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Israel Flores, B-Pollock Farms & Town & Country HorseFarms LLC (KY), $3,960.
|Winning Time: :59 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 3RD, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-30.
|6—
|SEE SASSY RUN, f, 4, Secret Run–Point Liberty, by Cactus Ridge. O-B Lee Harrington, B-Shirley G Boudreaux (LA), T-Rowdy Morris, J-Kevin Roman, $24,000.
|2B—
|Bind On Earth, f, 3, Bind–Time for Harlan, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Dale White, Sr, B-Adcocks Red River Farm LLC & J Adcock (LA), $8,000.
|3—
|Old Fashion Amour, m, 6, Old Fashioned–Sweet Ruston, by Lydgate. ($20,000 2017 ESLTYO). O-Juan Larrosa, B-David N Meche & Judice Farm Inc (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 12-29.
|7—
|SCRAPPY ARTIE, g, 3, Uncaptured–Smart N Lonely, by Smarty Jones. ($15,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Ellen Epstein, B-Montanari & Epstein (FL), T-Allen Landry, J-Joe Stokes, $21,600.
|5—
|Backshot, r, 4, Tapiture–Awesomekaylee, by Awesome Again. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP; $350,000 2019 FTCJUN). O-Claiming Game Racing, B-Ginny McKinlay, et al LLC (KY), $7,200.
|9—
|Spankhurst, g, 3, Speightster–Pankhurst, by Artie Schiller. ($5,500 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Gerald Bruno, Jr, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (ON), $3,960.
|Winning Time: :59 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $35,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-28.
|6—
|CAT’S RHYTHM, m, 7, Wildcat Heir–Kara’s Rockin Role, by Broad Brush. O-Strike Plate LLC, B-Fred A Nemann & Kris Nemann (OH), T-Danny R. Bird, J-Brandon Tapara, $22,281.
|11—
|Happy as You Go, f, 3, Mobil–Preservation Hall, by Dixieland Band. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $8,180.
|9—
|Companys Coming, f, 4, Bold Warrior–A Day in Oz, by Zensational. O-Nestor R Rivera, B-Hal Snowden Jr & Cathy H Comley (KY), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:14 (my)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $33,900, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-29.
|8—
|GOLDEN MONEY, g, 4, Goldencents–Music Thunder, by Distorted Humor. ($11,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $16,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Edwin Mundo, B-Peter Sheppell & K C Garret Farm (OH), T-Nestor Rivera, J-Angel I. Diaz, $22,540.
|6—
|Dad’s Yankees, g, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Capitalism At Risk, by Bull Market. O-Jill Sweeting, B-Amaty Racing Stables (KY), $5,180.
|9—
|El Marro, g, 4, Astrology–Clockwork Angel, by Forest Camp. O-Elias Del Val, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $3,590.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (sy)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-28.
|5—
|AUJARA, f, 3, Awesome Patriot–Uptown Gal, by Don’t Get Mad. O-Elizabeth Rankin, B-Niknar Farm, LLC (OH), T-Cirilo Gorostieta, J-Sonny Leon, $19,883.
|9—
|Deb’s All Out, f, 4, Flat Out–Impatient Lady, by Pleasant Tap. O-Wesley Singleton, B-Steve M DeMaiolo & Brian Raimonde (OH), $6,740.
|6—
|Devil’s Advocate, f, 3, Daredevil–Princess Claire, by Free Thinking. O-Nelson, Kathryn and Nelson, Jim E, B-Jim Nelson & Kathryn Nelson (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:14 1/5 (my)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $33,700, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-29.
|4—
|BIG ON BIG, g, 3, Cinco Charlie–Justoneatheguys, by Corinthian. O-Yates, Patricia J and Yates, Daniel J, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), T-William D. Cowans, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $20,220.
|7—
|Duke of Darkness, g, 3, Northern Afleet–Dark Darling, by Ready’s Image. O-Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber), B-John Rankin (OH), $6,740.
|3—
|Masterofthehounds, g, 3, Dominus–Keen Scent, by Foxhound. O-Allen, Lowell F and Bourke, W John, B-W John Bourke & Lowell F Allen (OH), $3,370.
|Winning Time: 1:13 3/5 (sy)
|PEN, 6TH, AOC, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-29.
|7—
|JUMPMASTER, g, 6, Jump Start–Bellflower, by Cherokee Run. O-Randy Rentz, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), T-Bruce M. Kravets, J-William P. Otero, $18,960.
|4—
|Colonel Moorhead, g, 6, Colonel John–Encore Saritta, by Consolidator. O-Talon Perez, B-Mr & Mrs Rodman Moorhead III (PA), $6,320.
|2—
|Triple A. Plus, g, 4, Archarcharch–Dusty Rose, by Cherokee Run. ($27,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Matthew T Groff, B-Lydee Shea, Robert Losey & Cleon Cassel (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|PEN, 1ST, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 12-29.
|5—
|BOSSY BRIDE, m, 5, Malibu Moon–Travelers’ Way, by Afleet Alex. ($110,000 ’16 KEENOV; $135,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $40,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Anthony Spinazzola, B-T/C Stable, LLC & Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY), T-Mark V. Salvaggio, J-Tyler Conner, $16,800.
|4—
|Ami’s Link, m, 5, Data Link–Silver Ami, by Silver Train. O-Eric Ross, B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON), $5,600.
|3—
|Miss Sprinkles, f, 3, Smiling Tiger–Aerial Prancer, by Tiznow. O-Patrick Sheehy, B-Super Horse Inc (CA), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 7TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-30.
|3—
|MISS OXBOW, f, 3, Oxbow–Carolina Miss, by Aikenite. ($1,200 ’19 KEESEP). O-Robert C Cline, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Hector L. Rosario, Jr., $15,840.
|8—
|Joya Brillante, f, 3, Gemologist–Treetop Landing, by Forestry. ($9,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Andrew McKenzie, B-BELL TOWER THOROUGHBREDS (KY), $5,280.
|4—
|Lucky Tuesday, f, 4, Broken Vow–Discreet Star, by Discreet Cat. O-Betty Zircher, B-Mark Breen (KY), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (sy)
|MVR, 2ND, ALW, $25,900, 2YO, 1M, 12-30.
|1—
|FREE SAILIN, g, 2, Freedom Child–Kela’s Pride, by Kela. ($20,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Jason DaCosta, B-Susan Wantz (WV), T-Jason DaCosta, J-Victor Severino, $15,540.
|3—
|Hang Tight, c, 2, Union Rags–Welcoming, by Tapit. ($75,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Keys to Riches Stable, LLC, B-R S Evans (KY), $5,180.
|7—
|Goodbyellowbrickrd, c, 2, Paynter–A Day in Oz, by Zensational. ($12,000 ’20 OBSJAN; $30,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Jennifer Johnson & Gillian Johnson (FL), $2,590.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (sy)
