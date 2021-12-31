North American Allowance Results Dec. 31

|OP, 8TH, ALW, $120,000, 2YO, F, 1M, 12-31.
|6—
|SECRET OATH, f, 2, Arrogate–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), T-D. Wayne Lukas, J-Luis Contreras, $72,000.
|4—
|Matareya, f, 2, Pioneerof the Nile–Innovative Idea, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin LLC (KY), $24,000.
|2—
|Miss Chamita, f, 2, Keen Ice–Princess Susan M, by Jump Start. ($3,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Built Wright Stables, LLC, B-Susan Young (KY), $12,000.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 5TH, AOC, $107,060, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-31.
|5—
|THE MARY ROSE, f, 4, Macho Uno–Wood Rose, by Tiznow. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $66,660.
|8—
|Fire Coral, f, 4, Curlin–Coral Sun, by A.P. Indy. ($420,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Susan Moulton, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $20,200.
|2—
|Bold Tactics, f, 3, Union Rags–Omnitap, by Tapit. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|OP, 9TH, ALW, $103,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-31.
|12—
|MELTING SNOW, f, 3, Dialed In–Urquia, by Scat Daddy. ($50,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Rockingham Ranch and Littlefield, Chad, B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), T-Rene Amescua, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $60,000.
|6—
|Kaboom Baby, f, 3, Hightail–Ready for Life, by More Than Ready. O-Tracy K Selby, B-Tracy K Selby (AR), $23,000.
|9—
|Joyful Cadence, f, 3, Runhappy–Arabian Song, by Forestry. ($90,000 ’18 KEENOV; $235,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-WSS Racing, LLC, B-Scott Pierce & Debbie Pierce (KY), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 6TH, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-31.
|6—
|UNTREATED, c, 3, Nyquist–Fully Living, by Unbridled’s Song. ($550,000 ’19 KEESEP; $300,000 2021 KEEJAN). O-Team Valor International, LLC, B-Ashview Farm & Old Oak Farm (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $46,200.
|9—
|Pioneer Spirit, h, 8, Malibu Moon–Hafifah, by Machiavellian. ($380,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Krakow Racing, LLC and America’s Pastime Stables, B-Mikhail Yanakov (KY), $16,800.
|4—
|Buy Land and See, c, 4, Cairo Prince–Twiggles, by Maria’s Mon. O-Joseph M Imbesi, B-Joseph Imbesi (PA), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (my)
|TP, 9TH, ALW, $63,323, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-31.
|10—
|INVADER, c, 4, War Front–Say (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Jeffrey Sanchez, $39,000.
|8—
|Hawk of War, g, 4, Declaration of War–Tashawak (IRE), by Night Shift. O-Michael M Hui, B-Freddie Bloodstock (KY), $13,000.
|4—
|Kinetic Sky, c, 3, Runhappy–Sky America, by Sky Mesa. ($180,000 ’18 KEENOV; $450,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Robert V LaPenta, B-Elm Tree Farm, LLC, Curt Leake, TimeWill Tell, LLC & Warren Harang (KY), $6,500.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $62,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-30.
|4—
|BEATBOX, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Magical World, by Distorted Humor. ($2,100,000 ’19 KEESEP; $70,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Comestro, Rob and Ganje, Jeff, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC (KY), T-William E. Morey, J-Rafael Bejarano, $38,400.
|7—
|Fire Marshall Bill, g, 4, Cross Traffic–Egyptian Charmer, by Great Pyramid (IRE). O-Brittany M Vincent, B-Thoroughbred Racing Nation (KY), $12,800.
|5—
|Ranger Fox, c, 3, Nyquist–Xtra Spice, by Quality Road. ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Eric Fein, B-Kinsman Farm (KY), $6,400.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|LRL, 8TH, ALW, $59,520, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-31.
|1—
|UP AGAINST IT, g, 5, Despite the Odds–Manhattan Madam, by Not for Love. ($1,500 ’17 FTMWIN). O-Graham, Robin L and Jones, Mary E, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & R Larry Johnson (MD), T-Robin L. Graham, J-Luis Angel Batista, $33,120.
|5—
|Tate, g, 3, Quality Road–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Robert L Cole, Jr, B-Godolphin (KY), $9,600.
|6—
|Big Venezuela, g, 3, Social Inclusion–Princess Zaima, by Midnight Lute. O-Proud Stable Inc, B-Ronald Sanchez (FL), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (my)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $55,120, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-31.
|4—
|ALTA VELOCITA, m, 5, Il Postino–Over the Bridge, by Hit the Trail. O-Imaginary Stables and M3 Racing Stable, B-Law Legacy Stables LLC (NJ), T-Andrew L. Simoff, J-Jaime Rodriguez, $31,200.
|7—
|Judi Blue Eyes, m, 5, Cal Nation–Sassy Love, by Valley Crossing. O-MCA Racing Stable LLC, B-Michael J Harrison DVM (MD), $11,960.
|6—
|Tara’s Talent, m, 5, Talent Search–Graemy, by Graeme Hall. O-Hardesty Stables, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $5,200.
|Winning Time: 1:16 4/5 (my)
|GP, 7TH, ALW, $54,000, 2YO, 7F, 12-31.
|2—
|CYBERVIKING, c, 2, The Big Beast–Wildcat Affair, by Wildcat Heir. ($12,000 ’20 OBSJAN). O-Joker Racing LLC, B-Wayne McFarland (FL), T-Jorge Delgado, J-Chantal Sutherland, $32,400.
|3—
|Clapton, c, 2, Brethren–Alexandra Rylee, by Afleet Alex. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), $11,880.
|5—
|The Green Crusader, c, 2, Greenpointcrusader–Hi Hannah, by Bernstein. O-John E Shaw, B-John E Shaw (FL), $5,940.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $46,240, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-31.
|7—
|TIZAFEELIN, f, 3, Jimmy Creed–Tiza Cowgirl, by Tiznow. O-Maggi Moss, B-Kimberly Crabtree & Danny Wills (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Rene Diaz, $27,600.
|5—
|Curvette, f, 3, Curlin–Fiftyshadesofhay, by Pulpit. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $9,200.
|4—
|The Aurelia Factor, m, 5, The Factor–Another Romance, by Saint Anddan. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $35,000 ’17 KEESEP; $250,000 2018 OBSAPR; $4,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Jose Luis Ramirez, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|FG, 6TH, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-31.
|5—
|STERLING MISS, m, 6, Mutadda–Sterling Madame, by Unbridled Energy. O-Mayo, Tom and Exelby, Randy and Tagg Team Racing, B-Paul Van Doren (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Mitchell Murrill, $25,200.
|1—
|Ready for Change, f, 4, More Than Ready–Single Solution, by Flatter. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $8,400.
|2—
|Merseyside, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Twice by Sunday, by Sky Mesa. O-All In Line Stables LLC, B-All In Line Stables, LLC (FL), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $41,000, 2YO, 1M 70Y, 12-31.
|3—
|BLOODLINE, c, 2, Uncle Mo–A. P. Dream, by A.P. Indy. ($600,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Glassman, Karl and Glassman, Cathi, B-Kinsman Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $24,600.
|9—
|We All See It, c, 2, Street Sense–Krissy’s Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($170,000 ’19 KEENOV; $250,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Anderson Stables, LLC and Homewrecker Racing LLC, B-Wayne Lyster, Gray Lyster & Bryan Lyster (KY), $8,200.
|7—
|Achilles Heel, c, 2, Fed Biz–Fooled by Fools, by Petionville. O-Gaining Ground Racing, B-Eric J. Guillot (NY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|GG, 5TH, AOC, $40,642, 2YO, 5 1/2F, 12-31.
|7—
|HIGHLAND GHOST, c, 2, Shaman Ghost–Wee Highland Lass, by Include. O-Highland Yard LLC, B-Highland Yard, LLC (CA), T-O. J. Jauregui, J-William Antongeorgi III, $24,180.
|1—
|Cowboy Charlie, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–Foxy Indian, by Indian Charlie. ($7,500 ’20 CTNAUG). O-Howey, Quinn and Swanson, Steve, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $8,060.
|2—
|Tolonisito, c, 2, Phantom Wildcat–Santoku, by Bodemeister. O-Baltazar Meza, B-Baltazar Ortega Meza (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (ft)
|DED, 4TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-31.
|4—
|DOCTOR LEO, g, 3, Etbauer–Super Sissy, by Super Saver. O-Joe Alfredo Castillo, B-Gerald L Averett Jr (LA), T-Juan A. Larrosa, J-Alex Birzer, $24,000.
|3—
|Wise Anchor, g, 3, Anchor Down–Oh Wise One, by Dunkirk. ($45,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $5,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Kenneth M White, B-Michael L Martin, LLC (LA), $8,000.
|9—
|Huffs Taz a Boo, g, 8, Huff–I’ma Rose, by I’ma Hell Raiser. O-Rita W Sam, B-John Girault Bird (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:20 2/5 (ft)
|DED, 6TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, 7 1/2F, 12-31.
|8—
|OUR BLUE JAY, g, 4, Secret Run–Just Ours, by Half Ours. O-Michael Antwine, B-Erby Thompson (LA), T-Michael Antwine, J-Alexander Castillo, $24,000.
|6—
|Unfathomed, g, 3, Midshipman–Divine Lorretta, by Mutakddim. O-R Davis and Associates, B-R Davis & Associates (LA), $8,000.
|7—
|Toe Bandit, g, 3, Time Bandit–Light On Her Toes, by Skip Away. O-Luz Maria Chavoya, B-Gerald L Averett Jr (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:35 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 2ND, ALW, $36,000, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 12-31.
|4—
|CANDY RAID, f, 2, Candy Ride (ARG)–Lady Samuri, by First Samurai. ($35,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Desormeaux, J Keith, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-J. Keith Desormeaux, J-Kevin J. Smith, $21,600.
|2—
|Majestic Ways, f, 2, Tapiture–Tippling Ways, by Scat Daddy. ($20,000 ’19 KEENOV; $35,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Norman Stables, LLC, B-Russell Jones (KY), $7,200.
|3—
|Hillstone Martini, f, 2, Kantharos–Indiana Charmer, by Indian Charlie. ($80,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Robison, J Kirk and Robison, Judy, B-Fred Alexander (NM), $3,960.
|Winning Time: 1:22 3/5 (ft)
|SUN, 8TH, ALW, $33,100, 3YO/UP, 5F, 12-31.
|9—
|MR GOLD MAN, g, 4, Mr. Gold Mover–Peggy Sue Leggs, by Early Flyer. O-Ron Kellum, B-Ron Kellum (NM), T-Simon J. Buechler, J-Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr., $19,860.
|5—
|Shio, g, 4, Finale–Salty Wonder, by Outofthebox. O-Champion Racing Stable, B-R Legacy Racing, Inc (NM), $6,620.
|8—
|Infinite Optimism, g, 4, Infinite Resource–Thruthelookinglass, by Dome. O-Dan Delaney, B-Dan Delaney (NM), $3,310.
|Winning Time: :59 2/5 (my)
