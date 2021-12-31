North American Allowance Results Dec. 31

FG, 6TH, AOC, $42,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-31.

5—

STERLING MISS, m, 6, Mutadda–Sterling Madame, by Unbridled Energy. O-Mayo, Tom and Exelby, Randy and Tagg Team Racing, B-Paul Van Doren (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Mitchell Murrill, $25,200.

1—

Ready for Change, f, 4, More Than Ready–Single Solution, by Flatter. O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Lothenbach Stables Inc (KY), $8,400.

2—

Merseyside, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Twice by Sunday, by Sky Mesa. O-All In Line Stables LLC, B-All In Line Stables, LLC (FL), $4,620.