North American Allowance Results Dec. 4

|OP, 4TH, AOC, $101,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-4.
|2—
|TAISHAN, c, 4, Twirling Candy–Grace Phil, by Philanthropist. ($22,000 ’18 KEESEP; $150,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey, B-Nursery Place, Donaldson & Broadbent (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Cristian A. Torres, $60,600.
|4—
|Indimaaj, h, 6, Tapit–Lear’s Princess, by Lear Fan. ($37,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-John Holleman, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $20,200.
|3—
|Prodigious Bay, c, 4, Bayern–She’s Funomenal, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($110,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Louis A Cella, B-Bluegrass Farm Partners, Inc (MD), $10,100.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 2ND, AOC, $100,000, 2YO, 1M, 12-4.
|5—
|HOME BREW, c, 2, Street Sense–Omnitap, by Tapit. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $60,000.
|2—
|Wicked Genius, c, 2, Wicked Strong–Palace Pier, by Out of Place. ($55,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Run for LaRoses, LLC and Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek), B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Charter Oak, c, 2, Connect–Acquainted, by Paynter. ($65,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Ribble Farms LLC, B-Paul Pompa Jr (KY), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, ALW, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-4.
|4—
|EDGE TO EDGE, c, 3, Competitive Edge–Brief Mark, by Benchmark. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Peggy Thompson, B-Yeamans Racing Stable, LLC (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Francisco Arrieta, $60,000.
|9—
|Reprobate, c, 4, Blame–Sky Garden (GB), by Acclamation (GB). ($230,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Jerry Caroom, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Name Rejected, c, 3, Munnings–Boldy, by Forest Wildcat. ($67,000 ’19 KEESEP; $105,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Doubledown Stables, Inc, B-Edward Seltzer & Beverly Anderson (KY), $10,000.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|AQU, 3RD, AOC, $84,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 12-4.
|5—
|SCUTTLEBUZZ, g, 4, The Factor–Elusive Rumour, by Elusive Quality. ($160,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-La Marca Stable, B-Lawrence Goichman (NY), T-Rudy R. Rodriguez, J-Javier Castellano, $46,200.
|8—
|Artemus Citylimits, g, 4, Temple City–Dene Court, by City Zip. ($34,000 ’18 FTKFEB). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (ON), $16,800.
|9—
|Cucina, g, 4, Northern Afleet–Il Mulino, by Elusive Quality. O-Donald R Dizney LLC, B-Donald R Dizney, LLC (FL), $10,080.
|Winning Time: 1:07 4/5 (fm)
|WO, 7TH, AOC, $67,061, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-4.
|1—
|BEYOND MYBUDGET, f, 4, Munnings–Amiable Grace, by Alphabet Soup. ($105,000 ’18 KEESEP; $200,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Conrad Farms, B-William D Graham (ON), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Emma-Jayne Wilson, $40,642.
|4—
|Afleet Katherine, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Include Katherine, by Include. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), $13,547.
|9—
|Lady War Machine, f, 3, Street Boss–Native Bombshell, by War Front. ($135,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Mark Dodson, B-SF Bloodstock LLC & Matthew Sandblom (KY), $6,209.
|Winning Time: 1:22 2/5 (ft)
|TP, 4TH, ALW, $65,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 12-3.
|4—
|WAIT FOR NAIROBI, f, 3, Carpe Diem–Evrobi, by Tabasco Cat. O-Hartwell Farm and SF Racing LLC, B-SF Bloodstock, LLC & Hartwell Farm Inc (KY), T-Rey Hernandez, J-Edgar Morales, $39,000.
|9—
|My My Munny, f, 3, Munnings–Quiet Pola, by Quiet American. ($40,000 ’18 KEENOV; $125,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Wargel, William J and Scates, Joseph A, B-John O’Meara & Charles Goldberg (KY), $13,000.
|10—
|Amalfi Princess, f, 3, Temple City–Polish Flower, by Danzig. ($20,000 ’19 KEESEP; $40,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Monticule (KY), $6,500.
|Winning Time: 1:16 (ft)
|TP, 6TH, AOC, $64,800, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-3.
|2—
|BIG DREAMING, c, 4, Declaration of War–Dreaming of Anna, by Rahy. O-Frank Carl Calabrese, B-Frank C Calabrese (KY), T-Wayne M. Catalano, J-Gerardo Corrales, $40,800.
|7—
|Sugoi, c, 4, Karakontie (JPN)–Timeless Spirit, by Devil His Due. ($6,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Blackout Racing Stables, B-Normandy Farm (KY), $13,600.
|8—
|Hush of a Storm, g, 3, Creative Cause–Hush Now, by Flatter. ($60,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Joseph P Morey, Jr Revocable Trust, B-Berkshire Stud (NY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:35 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 2ND, AOC, $61,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-4.
|8—
|JOE DI BAGGIO, g, 5, Brethren–Baggio, by Formal Dinner. O-Daniel Feit, B-Arindel (FL), T-Carlos A. David, J-Paco Lopez, $37,300.
|5—
|Vinnie Van Go, g, 5, J P’s Gusto–Van Brit, by Van Nistelrooy. ($5,500 2018 OBSJUN). O-Ivette Perez Chambless, B-Brent Fernung, Crystal Fernung & JoseLucio Mendoza Servin (FL), $12,740.
|6—
|My Mane Man, g, 3, Bahamian Squall–Give Glory to God, by Mutakddim. O-Equine Authority Inc, B-Pamela Edel (FL), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|WO, 8TH, ALW, $60,291, 3YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 12-4.
|2—
|STRIKER, c, 3, War Front–Dreamologist, by Tapit. O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-LNJ Foxwoods (KY), T-Josie Carroll, J-Justin Stein, $31,533.
|8—
|Perfect Crime, g, 3, Old Forester–Thats Our Princess, by Curlin. (C$72,000 ’19 ONTNOV). O-Colebrook Farms, B-Gustav Schickedanz (ON), $15,759.
|9—
|Breaking Alone, g, 3, Lea–Lunch Hour, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($13,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Malta Manors Stables, B-William D Graham (ON), $5,781.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|LRC, 3RD, AOC, $59,130, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-4.
|1—
|VITTORIO, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Roberta Turner, by Smart Strike. ($250,000 ’19 KEESEP; $750,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Simon Callaghan, J-Mike E. Smith, $33,000.
|4—
|Margot’s Boy, g, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Margot Machance (GB), by Creachadoir (IRE). O-Alfred Pais, B-Alfred a Pais (CA), $14,300.
|2—
|Shooters Shoot, g, 4, Competitive Edge–Repeat, by Bernardini. ($90,000 ’17 KEENOV; $70,000 ’18 KEESEP; $300,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC and Hudock, Dan, B-Nancy C Shuford (KY), $6,600.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, ALW, $47,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 12-4.
|2—
|STRUMMER, f, 3, Star Guitar–Good Human Bean, by Langfuhr. ($22,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Oak Tree Stables LLC (Powell and O’Brien), B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Scott Gelner, J-Jareth Loveberry, $28,200.
|7—
|Spirited Beauty, f, 3, Star Guitar–Sunday’s Child, by Any Given Saturday. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), $9,400.
|5—
|Hotmolly, f, 3, Custom for Carlos–Hottamolly, by Sky Classic. O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Clear Creek Stud LLC (LA), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 9TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-4.
|8—
|WIN YA WIN, g, 4, Star Guitar–Wild About Marie, by Wildcat Heir. O-Brittlyn Stable, Inc, B-Brittlyn Inc (LA), T-Jose M. Camejo, J-Adam Beschizza, $28,200.
|6—
|Gravy Hound, g, 3, Custom for Carlos–Spun Ribbon, by Hard Spun. O-Keith Plaisance, B-Keith Plaisance (LA), $9,400.
|4—
|Big Bella Brown, g, 6, Big Brown–Bella Moneta, by Max’s Pal. ($35,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Lincoln Racing, LLC, B-Jason Hall & BCS Thoroughbreds LLC (LA), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|FG, 3RD, ALW, $46,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-4.
|2—
|MARTINIZED, g, 3, Astrology–Heatseeker Sharon, by Heatseeker (IRE). O-Hernandez, Earl J, Hernandez, Keith J and Duvieilh, John, B-Keith Hernandez, Earl Hernandez &John Duvieilh (LA), T-Sam B. David, Jr., J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $27,600.
|1—
|Seehoss, g, 3, Awesome Bet–Edacious Reality, by Eddington. O-Lamarche, Maximo and Deltoro, Federico, B-Lora Pitre (LA), $9,200.
|6—
|Our Blue Jay, g, 4, Secret Run–Just Ours, by Half Ours. O-Michael Antwine, B-Erby Thompson (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 5TH, AOC, $44,620, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-4.
|4—
|SOUL STREIT, r, 6, Maclean’s Music–Yodeladytoo, by Swiss Yodeler. ($85,000 ’16 FTKOCT). O-BCKH Stable and Baffert, Natalie J, B-Pat Doran & Dennis Doran (IN), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $27,600.
|2—
|Schmoozin, g, 4, Flatter–Dance With Ron, by More Than Ready. ($140,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC & Brookfield Stud (KY), $9,200.
|1—
|Populist, h, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Patti O’Rahy, by Rahy. O-James B Bird, B-Dr Aaron Sones, Lester Kwok & DrNaoya Yoshida (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|GG, 7TH, ALW, $42,364, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 12-3.
|3—
|MAYBE I WILL, f, 3, Will Take Charge–My Due Process, by Henny Hughes. O-Fairview, LLC, B-Thomas W Bachman (CA), T-Blaine D. Wright, J-Catalino Martinez, $24,180.
|1—
|Lagatha, f, 4, Surf Cat–Cintron, by Cyclotron. O-Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose, B-Bruce Headley & George Bolton (CA), $8,060.
|7—
|Seems Logical, f, 4, Grazen–Logical Single, by Singletary. O-Harris Farms, Inc and Rowe, Donna, B-Harris Farms Inc (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: 1:03 (ft)
|GG, 8TH, ALW, $41,650, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 12-3.
|2—
|SILVER CLAIM, g, 5, Acclamation–Silver Swallow, by Alphabet Soup. O-MJVET Stables, B-Andrew Molasky & Bruce Headley (CA), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Francisco Monroy, $24,180.
|8—
|A Man’s Man, g, 5, Mucho Macho Man–Longing, by City Zip. ($120,000 ’17 BESAUG). O-Blinkers On Racing Stable, Janlois Racing, LLC, Cahee, Evelyn, Georgetti, Robert, Hollister, Joseph, Kaufman, Mark, Keith, Allen, Poh, Aloysius, Preszler, Vince, Rahemtulla, Navroz, Rich, Brian, Robin, Charles, VanDrie, Jeffrey and Wagner, Les, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), $8,060.
|7—
|R M C Hook’em, g, 4, Street George–Cherry On the Cake, by Yes It’s True. O-Aufdermaur, Frank and Swisher, Wayne, B-Randy Marriott (CA), $4,836.
|Winning Time: :56 4/5 (fm)
|RP, 7TH, ALW, $41,650, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 12-3.
|7—
|CUATRO MADRES, g, 2, Jimmy Creed–Renee Z, by Tizway. O-Mazoch, Michael J and Mazoch, Linda, B-Mike Mazoch (OK), T-Austin Gustafson, J-Freddy Jose Manrrique, $24,072.
|6—
|Beckett’s Luckyday, g, 2, Itsmyluckyday–Serene Serena, by Beau Genius. O-Swan, Patrick E, and Lewis, Robert E, B-Pat Swan & Robert Lewis (OK), $9,044.
|5—
|Charming Oakie, c, 2, Fast Anna–Artistic Charm (GB), by Dutch Art (GB). O-Thumbs Up Racing, LLC, B-David Cobb (OK), $5,242.
|Winning Time: 1:20 2/5 (ft)
|RP, 6TH, ALW, $41,650, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-3.
|3—
|J B’S LEGACY, c, 3, Den’s Legacy–Inca Miss, by Kipling. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-JT Stables, LLC (OK), T-Boyd Caster, J-Iram Vargas Diego, $23,919.
|2—
|Mr Oklahoma City, g, 3, State City–Oklahoma Wind, by Parade Ground. O-Stork, Gary, Stork, Kurt, Brion, Pat, Esco, Susan and Sepusey, Chuck, B-Jennifer Clark & Ellen Caines (OK), $8,993.
|10—
|You’reobadboy, g, 3, Affirmatif–Valentine’s Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Liz Horner, B-Hobby Horse Farm, Inc (OK), $5,214.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (ft)
|FG, 4TH, AOC, $41,000, 2YO, A1 1/16MT, 12-4.
|2—
|DOWAGIAC CHIEF, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Jahwhol, by Eskendereya. ($100,000 ’19 KEENOV; $110,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Michael McLoughlin, B-Ben Henley, Rebekah Henley, Howard Gray,Cassandra Gray & Jim Gray (KY), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-James Graham, $24,600.
|4—
|Tommy Bee, c, 2, Medaglia d’Oro–Callback, by Street Sense. ($400,000 ’19 KEENOV; $175,000 2021 FTFGUL). O-LaPenta, Robert V and Madaket Stables LLC, B-Elevage II, LLC & Hill ‘n’ Dale EquineHoldings, Inc (KY), $8,200.
|5—
|Grael, c, 2, Astern (AUS)–Fortress, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin LLC (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:46 (fm)
|WO, 3RD, OCL, $40,555, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-4.
|5—
|MAAKWA, g, 3, Giant Gizmo–Euro Platinum, by Eurosilver. (C$7,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Old Oregon Trail Stables, B-Larry Cappuccitti (ON), T-Shana Lopez, J-Gary Boulanger, $23,825.
|4—
|Wave Baby, g, 4, Society’s Chairman–Delray Beach, by Harlan’s Holiday. (C$110,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Colebrook Farms, B-Mr & Mrs Bonnie A Rowntree (ON), $7,942.
|8—
|Tragically Quewick, g, 3, Souper Speedy–Saint Judy, by Mineshaft. (C$27,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Entourage Stable, B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc (ON), $4,368.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|DED, 8TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-4.
|6—
|VISIONOFWILDTIMES, f, 3, Court Vision–Wild Ranger, by U S Ranger. O-Thomas L Holyfield, B-Thomas L Holyfield (LA), T-David C. Gomez, J-Joel Dominguez, $24,000.
|3—
|Non Binding, f, 3, Bind–Zippy Wager, by City Zip. ($3,200 ’18 ESLOCT). O-Juan Larrosa, B-J Adcock & Baronne Lon (LA), $8,000.
|8—
|Keen On Keenan, f, 3, Due Date–Model Performer, by Theatrical (IRE). O-M Richard Colton, B-M Richard Colton (LA), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:30 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, AOC, $31,600, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 12-3.
|8—
|PRINCE OF RAIN, g, 4, El Padrino–Cimarron Rain, by Indian Charlie. O-Z and Z Stables, B-Angelo Zalalas (PA), T-Michael Zalalas, J-Inoel Beato, $18,960.
|3—
|Breezy Gust, g, 4, Great Notion–Takenbythebreeze, by Shore Breeze. O-Fanelli, John and Longball Stables LLC et al, B-Michael Anspach (PA), $6,320.
|7—
|Jumpmaster, g, 6, Jump Start–Bellflower, by Cherokee Run. O-Randy Rentz, B-Arrowwood Farm, Inc (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 1ST, ALW, $30,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 12-4.
|6—
|SHELLBY, f, 3, Spring Warrior–Devils Dragonfly, by Devil on Ice. O-Nirvana Farms, B-Nirvana Farm LLC (OR), T-Caio Caramori, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $18,480.
|2—
|Practically Dizzy, f, 3, Runhappy–Going to Kukaro, by Speightstown. ($200,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Magic Stable, LLC, B-Breffni Farm (KY), $6,160.
|5—
|Deemed Essential, f, 3, Upstart–Visavis, by Indian Charlie. ($125,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Jeanine M Cumiskey, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $3,080.
|Winning Time: :52 2/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $26,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-4.
|7—
|COSMIC TREASURE, g, 4, Treasure Beach (GB)–Sky Goddess, by Sky Mesa. O-Bruno Schickedanz, B-Dr Derek K Paul (FL), T-Elliot Sullivan, J-Sonny Leon, $14,100.
|1—
|Sammy Da Bull, g, 5, Vertiformer–Seeking Trouble, by Seeking a Home. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney C Faulkner (OH), $7,700.
|4—
|Uyeda, g, 4, Cairo Prince–McSpice, by Pulpit. ($5,500 ’18 KEESEP; $100,000 ’18 OBSJAN). O-Doering, Mark and David, B-S J McDonald (KY), $2,350.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (ft)
