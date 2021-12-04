North American Allowance Results Dec. 4

OP, 2ND, AOC, $100,000, 2YO, 1M, 12-4.

5—

HOME BREW, c, 2, Street Sense–Omnitap, by Tapit. O-Gary and Mary West, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $60,000.

2—

Wicked Genius, c, 2, Wicked Strong–Palace Pier, by Out of Place. ($55,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Run for LaRoses, LLC and Magdalena Racing (Sherri McPeek), B-Pillar Property Services Inc (KY), $20,000.

1—

Charter Oak, c, 2, Connect–Acquainted, by Paynter. ($65,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Ribble Farms LLC, B-Paul Pompa Jr (KY), $10,000.