North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 26

SANTA ANITA MATHIS MILE S. (G3), SA, $201,500, 3YO, 1M, 12-26.

9—

LAW PROFESSOR, g, 3, Constitution–Haunted Heroine, by Ghostzapper. O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $120,000.

8—

Beyond Brilliant, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Summer On the Lawn, by First Defence. ($200,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll, John D Fielding& Robert L Tribbett (KY), $40,000.

2—

Tarantino, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Without Delay, by Seeking the Gold. ($610,000 ’19 KEESEP; $235,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Steve Moger, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $24,000.

Also Ran: None Above the Law, Du Jour, Airman, Cane Creek Road, Flashiest.

Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, 8HF, NK.