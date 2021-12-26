North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 26

|AMERICAN OAKS (G2), SA, $302,500, 3YO, F, 1 1/4M, 12-26.
|9—
|QUEEN GODDESS, f, 3, Empire Maker–Royal Story, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and TOLO Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Tolo Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $180,000.
|4—
|Nicest (IRE), f, 3, American Pharoah–Chicquita (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). O-Katsumi Yoshida, B-Coolmore (IRE), $60,000.
|1—
|Fluffy Socks, f, 3, Slumber (GB)–Breakfast Time, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head Of Plains Partners (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Ivy League, Single Soul (GB), Going Global (IRE), Closing Remarks, Charges Dropped, Burgoo Alley (IRE), Core Values.
|Winning Time: 2:04 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 3 1/4, 3.
|Odds: 14.60, 7.10, 6.60.
|LA BREA S. (G1), SA, $301,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 12-26.
|3—
|KALYPSO, f, 3, Brody’s Cause–Malibu Cove, by Malibu Moon. ($240,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-David A Bernsen, LLC, Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Rockingham Ranch and Littlefield, Chad, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-John R. Velazquez, $180,000.
|6—
|Brilliant Cut, f, 3, Speightstown–Polish a Diamond, by The Factor. ($160,000 ’18 KEENOV; $160,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Boom Racing, ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William J, B-McCauley Farm & Speightstown Syndicate (KY), $60,000.
|7—
|Livingmybestlife, f, 3, The Big Beast–Wall Street Lady, by Speightstown. O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Alex Lieblong & JoAnn Lieblong (FL), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Eddie’s New Dream, Canoodling, Private Mission, Missy P..
|Winning Time: 1:24 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 8.80, 20.80, 5.30.
|MALIBU S. (G1), SA, $301,000, 3YO, 7F, 12-26.
|5—
|FLIGHTLINE, c, 3, Tapit–Feathered, by Indian Charlie. ($1,000,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Hronis Racing LLC, Siena Farm LLC, Summer Wind Equine LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds and Woodford Racing, LLC, B-Summer Wind Equine (KY), T-John W. Sadler, J-Flavien Prat, $180,000.
|1—
|Baby Yoda, g, 3, Prospective–More Than Speed, by More Than Ready. O-Pantofel Stable, LLC, Wachtel Stable, Barber, Gary, and Zaro, Jerold L, B-Kathleen Amaya, Alexandro Centofanti &Raffaele Centofanti (FL), $60,000.
|3—
|Stilleto Boy, g, 3, Shackleford–Rosie’s Ransom, by Marquetry. ($420,000 2021 FTKHRA). O-Steve Moger, B-John Kerber & Iveta Kerber (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Triple Tap, Timeless Bounty, Team Merchants, Dr. Schivel.
|Winning Time: 1:21 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 11HF, 1, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 16.10, 19.10.
|SANTA ANITA MATHIS MILE S. (G3), SA, $201,500, 3YO, 1M, 12-26.
|9—
|LAW PROFESSOR, g, 3, Constitution–Haunted Heroine, by Ghostzapper. O-Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, B-Twin Creeks Farm (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $120,000.
|8—
|Beyond Brilliant, c, 3, Twirling Candy–Summer On the Lawn, by First Defence. ($200,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll, John D Fielding& Robert L Tribbett (KY), $40,000.
|2—
|Tarantino, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Without Delay, by Seeking the Gold. ($610,000 ’19 KEESEP; $235,000 2021 KEENOV). O-Steve Moger, B-Fred W Hertrich III & John D Fielding (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: None Above the Law, Du Jour, Airman, Cane Creek Road, Flashiest.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 8HF, NK.
|Odds: 4.10, 1.40, 8.40.
|SAN ANTONIO S. (G2), SA, $201,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-26.
|2—
|EXPRESS TRAIN, c, 4, Union Rags–I’m a Flake, by Mineshaft. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Victor Espinoza, $120,000.
|4—
|Hot Rod Charlie, c, 3, Oxbow–Indian Miss, by Indian Charlie. ($17,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $110,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Boat Racing, LLC, Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Roadrunner Racing and Strauss, William, B-Edward A Cox Jr (KY), $40,000.
|5—
|Eight Rings, c, 4, Empire Maker–Purely Hot, by Pure Prize. ($520,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Coolmore Stud, Golconda Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, SF Racing LLC and Starlight Racing (Lessee), B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Go On, Azul Coast, Extra Hope, Kiss Today Goodbye.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, HF, 4HF.
|Odds: 7.20, 0.20, 6.60.
|SAN GABRIEL S. (G3), SA, $196,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 12-26.
|3—
|BOB AND JACKIE, h, 5, Twirling Candy–Fateer, by Eskendereya. ($190,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Nguyen, Calvin and Tran, Joey, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Jose Valdivia, Jr., $120,000.
|2—
|Friar’s Road, c, 4, Quality Road–My Sugar Bear, by Giant’s Causeway. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Warren, Jr, Mr and Mrs William K, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), $40,000.
|7—
|Ready Soul, g, 4, More Than Ready–Secretariat’s Soul (IRE), by Sadler’s Wells. ($110,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Indian Peak.
|Winning Time: 1:53 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, HF, 17.
|Odds: 5.00, 0.70, 2.50.
