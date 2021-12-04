North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 4

GO FOR WAND H. (G3), AQU, $250,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-4.

2—

LADY ROCKET, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Allons Danser, by Eskendereya. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $420,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc and Ten Strike Racing, B-La Ciega LLC & Tale Of The Cat Syndicate (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $137,500.

3—

Bella Vita, f, 4, Bayern–Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (CA), $50,000.

6—

Truth Hurts, f, 4, Tonalist–Witty Gal, by Distorted Humor. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Summers, Chad and J Stables, LLC, B-William D Graham (ON), $30,000.

Also Ran: Sharp Starr, Honor Way, Miss Marissa.

Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)

Margins: 9, 4 3/4, 1 1/4.