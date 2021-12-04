North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 4

|CIGAR MILE H. (G1), AQU, $750,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 12-4.
|3—
|AMERICANREVOLUTION, c, 3, Constitution–Polly Freeze, by Super Saver. ($275,000 ’19 FTNAUG). O-CHC Inc and WinStar Farm LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich lll & John D Fielding (NY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $412,500.
|1—
|Following Sea, c, 3, Runhappy–Quick Flip, by Speightstown. O-Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $150,000.
|2—
|Plainsman, h, 6, Flatter–S S Pinafore, by Street Sense. ($350,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Joseph Minor (KY), $90,000.
|Also Ran: Olympiad, Code of Honor, Ginobili, Independence Hall, Pipeline.
|Winning Time: 1:36 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.75, 3.50, 19.10.
|STARLET S. (G1), LRC, $300,500, 2YO, F, 1 1/16M, 12-4.
|6—
|EDA, f, 2, Munnings–Show Me, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($240,000 ’20 KEESEP; $550,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Baoma Corporation, B-Nathan McCauley (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $180,000.
|4—
|Cairo Memories, f, 2, Cairo Prince–Incarnate Memories, by Indian Charlie. ($50,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-David A Bernsen, LLC and Schroeder Farms LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $60,000.
|1—
|Tonito’s, f, 2, Blame–Cry Value, by Street Cry (IRE). ($17,000 ’20 FTKFEB; $28,000 ’20 KEESEP; $90,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Anderson Farms, ERJ Racing, LLC, Reddam Racing LLC, Fielding, John D and Lloyd, Ryan, B-Ghost Hollow Farm LLC (KY), $36,000.
|Also Ran: Desert Dawn, Benedict Canyon, Grace Adler.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, NK, 3.
|Odds: 1.10, 3.70, 19.70.
|DEMOISELLE S. (G2), AQU, $250,000, 2YO, F, 1 1/8M, 12-4.
|5—
|NEST, f, 2, Curlin–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and House, Michael, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $137,500.
|3—
|Venti Valentine, f, 2, Firing Line–Glory Gold, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-NY Final Furlong Racing Stable and Parkland Thoroughbreds, B-Final Furlong Racing Stable & Maspeth Stable (NY), $50,000.
|7—
|Magic Circle, f, 2, Kantharos–Magic Humor, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 ’20 KEEJAN; $110,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-JW Singer LLC, B-Manitou Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Nostalgic, Tap the Faith, Full Count Felicia, Miss Interpret, Golden Essence.
|Winning Time: 1:55 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.75, 6.20, 5.40.
|GO FOR WAND H. (G3), AQU, $250,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-4.
|2—
|LADY ROCKET, f, 4, Tale of the Cat–Allons Danser, by Eskendereya. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $420,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc and Ten Strike Racing, B-La Ciega LLC & Tale Of The Cat Syndicate (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $137,500.
|3—
|Bella Vita, f, 4, Bayern–Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. ($75,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $400,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Kaleem Shah, Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (CA), $50,000.
|6—
|Truth Hurts, f, 4, Tonalist–Witty Gal, by Distorted Humor. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Summers, Chad and J Stables, LLC, B-William D Graham (ON), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Sharp Starr, Honor Way, Miss Marissa.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 9, 4 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 4.20, 14.10.
|REMSEN S. (G2), AQU, $250,000, 2YO, 1 1/8M, 12-4.
|1—
|MO DONEGAL, c, 2, Uncle Mo–Callingmissbrown, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Donegal Racing, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $137,500.
|7—
|Zandon, c, 2, Upstart–Memories Prevail, by Creative Cause. ($170,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Jeff Drown, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $50,000.
|5—
|Midnight Chrome, c, 2, California Chrome–Tipsy At Midnight, by Midnight Lute. ($35,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Alexandria Stable, B-New Dawn Stable, LLC & Deo Volente Farms (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Mr Jefferson, Eloquist, Who Hoo Thats Me, Fromanothamutha, Judge Davis.
|Winning Time: 1:53 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NO, 9 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 1.45, 1.35, 41.25.
