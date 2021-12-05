North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 5

BAYAKOA S. (G3), LRC, $100,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-5.

1—

AS TIME GOES BY, f, 4, American Pharoah–Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. O-Tabor, Michael B, Magnier, Mrs John, and Smith, Derrick, B-Orpendale & Chelston (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.

4—

Warren’s Showtime, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), $20,000.

7—

Moonlight d’Oro, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Venetian Sonata, by Bernardini. ($620,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Stellar Sound, Harvest Moon, Bye Bye Bertie.

Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 1 1/4, 5, 3HF.