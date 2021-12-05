North American Graded Stakes Results Dec. 5

|VALEDICTORY S. (G3), WO, $121,094, 3YO/UP, 1 1/2M, 12-5.
|11—
|SIR WINSTON, h, 5, Awesome Again–La Gran Bailadora, by Afleet Alex. O-Tracy Farmer, B-Tracy Farmer (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Patrick Husbands, $69,997.
|5—
|Frosted Over, c, 3, Frosted–Candy Crush, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($275,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Gary Barber, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $23,332.
|13—
|Collective Force, g, 3, Tiznow–Finn’s Girl, by Bernardini. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $13,999.
|Also Ran: Burning Man, Win d’Oro, English Conqueror, War Bomber (IRE), Sir Sahib, Shangassah, Special Forces, Seventyseven Stone, Peace Seeker, Theregoesjojo, Jelgo.
|Winning Time: 2:31 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 6 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.65, 4.50, 27.05.
|BAYAKOA S. (G3), LRC, $100,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-5.
|1—
|AS TIME GOES BY, f, 4, American Pharoah–Take Charge Lady, by Dehere. O-Tabor, Michael B, Magnier, Mrs John, and Smith, Derrick, B-Orpendale & Chelston (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|4—
|Warren’s Showtime, f, 4, Clubhouse Ride–Warren’s Veneda, by Affirmative. O-Warren, Benjamin C and Sally, B-Benjamin C Warren (CA), $20,000.
|7—
|Moonlight d’Oro, f, 3, Medaglia d’Oro–Venetian Sonata, by Bernardini. ($620,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-MyRacehorse and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Stellar Sound, Harvest Moon, Bye Bye Bertie.
|Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 5, 3HF.
|Odds: 1.10, 8.50, 2.50.
Leave a Reply