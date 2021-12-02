North American Maiden Winners Dec. 2

American Freedom–Cottage Vale by Unbridled’s Song; TEAM HOT LINE, f, 2, MNR, Msw, 12-1, 1m, 1:43 . B-Desmond Ryan, Tony Dardis, Ken Donworth& Ben McElroy (KY.). $2,500 ’19 KEENOV; $4,000 2021 OBSSUM.

Gamble’s Exchange–Henry’s Collection by Henrythenavigator; HENRY’S GAMBLE, f, 2, WO, Moc 25000, 12-2, 6 1/2f, 1:18 2/5. B-Tall Oaks Farm (ON.).

Kitten’s Joy–False Impression by A.P. Indy; ROBINHILL, f, 2, FG, Msw, 12-2, a5 1/2fT, 1:04 4/5. B-Katierich Farms (KY.). $105,000 ’20 FTKOCT. *1/2 to Standard Deviation(MG1P$320,280).

Mission Impazible–Dance Inthe Forest by Dehere; DR. GRANT, c, 2, CT, Msw, 12-2, 6 1/2f, 1:22 4/5. B-Sequel Stallions NY & & Meadow Hill Lane Farm (NY.). $2,000 ’20 FTMYRL; $13,000 2021 FTMTYO.

Mo Tom–Zippy Wager by City Zip; WAGER NO MO, g, 2, DED, Mcl 10000, 12-2, 6 1/2f, 1:24 1/5. B-J. Adcock & Baronne Lon (LA.). $1,700 ’20 ESLYRL.

Nyquist–Mother of Swords by War Front; DECK OF CARDS, f, 2, TP, Msw, 12-2, 1m, 1:38 4/5. B-Springhouse Farm & Hunter Valley Farm (KY.). $215,000 ’20 FTYRLS.

Rainbow Heir–Cherokee Kitten by Kitten’s Joy; REIGN ON AND ON, f, 2, CT, Msw, 12-1, 4 1/2f, :53 2/5. B-Charles Curry (FL.).

Run Away and Hide–Spa Duchess by Tale of the Cat; SANDRONE, g, 2, AQU, Msw, 12-2, 6fT, 1:09 . B-Song Hill Thoroughbreds LLC (NY.).

Tapit–Take Charge Brandi (champion, $1,692,126), by Giant’s Causeway; COURVOISIER, c, 2, AQU, Msw, 12-2, 1 1/8m, 1:56 . B-Elevage II, LLC & Hill ‘n’ Dale EquineHoldings, Inc. (KY.). $600,000 ’19 KEENOV.

Well Spelled–Gold Melody by Golden Gear; CHARM ALARM, f, 2, PEN, Msw, 12-1, 1m, 1:42 1/5. B-Godstone Farm LLC (PA.). *1/2 to Persnickity(SP$424,980).

Archarcharch–Frontier Days by Wagon Limit; CHEYANN GLITTERS, f, 3, FG, Mcl 10000, 12-2, 6f, 1:13 4/5. B-Jon M. Cowan (LA.). $8,000 2021 FTKFEB.

Big Blue Kitten–End of Trouble by Into Mischief; MY GIRL BLUE, f, 3, PEN, Mcl 7500, 12-1, 1m, 1:44 3/5. B-Lady Olivia at North Cliff LLC (MD.).

Candy Ride (ARG)–Sky Haven by Sky Mesa; DERBY HOUSE, g, 3, TP, Mcl 30000, 12-2, 6 1/2f, 1:17 1/5. B-Gabriel Duignan, William Duignan &Tranquility Investments Ltd (KY.). $190,000 ’18 KEENOV.

Empire Maker–Glycine by Pulpit; WAXMAN, c, 3, AQU, Msw, 12-2, 1m, 1:38 . B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY.).

Fusaichi Pegasus–Miss E U by Ready’s Image; MISS E. FU, f, 3, DED, Mcl 5000, 12-1, 6 1/2f, 1:22 3/5. B-Michelle Holdings LL C. (LA.).

Imagining–Big Towner by Candy Ride (ARG); TOUCHDOWN JOE, g, 3, FG, Msw, 12-2, 6f, 1:11 3/5. B-Paul Pruett (LA.). $2,200 ’19 ESLOCT.

Leonnatus Anteas–Maximum Ride by Where’s the Ring; ROYAL CITY REIGN, f, 3, WO, Mcl 5000, 12-2, 7f, 1:24 4/5. B-Carol Ann Woolley-Mott (ON.).

Shanghai Bobby–Sweet Profit by Candy Ride (ARG); JAIME JAMEL, g, 3, CT, Mcl 5000, 12-1, 4 1/2f, :53 4/5. B-Fortuna Ranch Racing, LLC (CA.). $2,000 2020 OBSSUM.

Songandaprayer–Imasunnyprospect by Capote’s Prospect; IMA SUNNY SONG, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 12-2, 5f, 1:00 . B-Lee Young Farm (LA.).

Souper Speedy–Lunar Linda (MSP$293,270), by Perigee Moon; SUPER LUNAR, f, 3, WO, Moc 25000, 12-2, 6 1/2f, 1:17 1/5. B-John Carey (ON.). C$37,000 ’19 ONTAUG.

Stormy Atlantic–Vision in Red by Mr. Greeley; LADY THORNHILL, f, 3, AQU, Msw, 12-2, 1 1/16mT, 1:43 1/5. B-Stone Bridge Farm, LLC (NY.).

Super Saver–Empire West by Empire Maker; POSEIDON WRATH, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 12-2, 1m, 1:43 4/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.). $17,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Tonalist–Opalite by Quiet American; TONALA, f, 3, CT, Mcl 5000, 12-2, 7f, 1:30 1/5. B-R. S. Evans (KY.). $5,000 ’19 FTKOCT.