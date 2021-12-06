North American Maiden Winners Dec. 6

Buffum–Tiara Gold by Tiago; BALBOA’S SMILE, f, 2, PRX, Mcl 10000, 12-6, 6f, 1:15 4/5. B-Silvio Luis Martin (PA.).

Capital Account–My Yammy Heat by Unusual Heat; CLOSING ACCOUNT, f, 2, TUP, Moc 30000, 12-6, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-B&G Stables (CA.).

Creative Cause–Dream Date by New Year’s Day; CREATING MEMORIES, f, 2, RP, Mcl 25000, 12-6, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).

Danzing Candy–After All (IRE) by Desert Story (IRE); AFTER THE CANDY, g, 2, TUP, Mcl 10000, 12-6, 5 1/2f, 1:04 3/5. B-Liberty Road Stables (CA.). $5,700 2021 CALMIX.

Done Talking–Jennys Creek by Greeley’s Galaxy; IN TO THE NIGHT, f, 2, MNR, Msw, 12-6, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-John Robert Shuler (WV.).

Flat Out–Atlantic Zip by Stormy Atlantic; HOSANNA, f, 2, MVR, Msw, 12-6, 6f, 1:14 2/5. B-Daniel J. Yates & Patricia J. Yates (OH.). $27,000 ’20 FTKOCT.

American Pharoah–Empire City (JPN) by Empire Maker; MISS AMERICANA, f, 3, RP, Msw, 12-6, 1m, 1:40 2/5. B-Hakurei Farm (KY.). $180,000 ’18 KEENOV; $200,000 ’19 KEESEP.

Firing Line–Alexandria J by Forest Camp; REX KWON DO, c, 3, PRX, Msw, 12-6, 1m 70y, 1:45 2/5. B-Flying H Stables, LLC (KY.). $110,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $60,000 ’19 KEEJAN; $50,000 2020 OBSMAR.

Temple City–On Demand by Giant’s Causeway; FOOL FOR THE CITY, g, 3, MNR, Msw, 12-6, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-J Michael Baird (WV.). *1/2 to Bring Me Answers ($267,004).

The Hunk–Social Gossip by Indian Charlie; MS BUCKSNORT, f, 4, ZIA, Mcl 8000, 12-6, 5 1/2f, 1:05 4/5. B-Sara M. Hamilton (TX.).