North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 11

POINSETTIA S., OP, $150,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 12-11.

1—

LAST SAMURAI, c, 3, Malibu Moon–Lady Samuri, by First Samurai. ($175,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Jon Kenton Court, $90,000.

4—

Super Stock, c, 3, Dialed In–Super Girlie, by Closing Argument. ($70,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith, B-Pedro Gonzalez & PJ Gonzalez (KY), $30,000.

3—

Flash of Mischief, c, 3, Into Mischief–Flashy Campaign, by Political Force. O-Jerry Namy, B-Jerry Namy (KY), $15,000.

Also Ran: Defeater, Ram, Myopic, Simovitch.

Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)

Margins: 3/4, 1, 2 3/4.