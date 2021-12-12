North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 12

|KING GLORIOUS S., LRC, $102,000, 2YO, 1M, 12-12.
|4—
|STRAIGHT UP G, c, 2, Straight Fire–Gidget Girl, by Sky Mesa. O-Jungle Racing LLC, B-Jungle Racing, LLC (CA), T-Richard Baltas, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $60,000.
|1—
|Finneus, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–My Fiona, by Ghostzapper. ($200,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Fasihuddin, Naseer Mohammed, Lovingier, Terry C, and Navarro, Amanda, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $20,000.
|2—
|Fast Draw Munnings, c, 2, Munnings–Zuzu’s Petals, by Bedford Falls. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Glenn Porter (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Fowler Blue, Moose Mitchell, Divine Feminine, Socal Red, Thirsty Always, So I’m Told.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 1 3/4, 2.
|Odds: 2.00, 1.90, 3.30.
|MY CHARMER S., TP, $95,840, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-11.
|6—
|BREEZE RIDER, f, 4, Paynter–Dancing Raven, by Tomahawk. ($35,000 ’17 KEENOV; $52,000 ’18 KEESEP; $30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Mike Piazza Racing Stable LLC, B-Patrick Durtschi & Brittney Durtschi (KY), T-Steve Manley, J-E. T. Baird, $59,120.
|7—
|Good Fight, f, 4, Afleet Alex–Gospel Girl, by Holy Bull. ($70,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Full Circle 2020 LLC, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $15,200.
|9—
|Fate Factor, f, 4, The Factor–Redmeansgo, by Red Ransom. ($15,000 ’17 KEENOV; $39,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-KCA Stables, B-C Kidder, & Linda Griggs (KY), $9,600.
|Also Ran: Golden Curl, So Darn Hot, Bumble of Love, Three Flamingos, Art of Almost, Dreidel, Adventuring.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.30, 42.80, 18.00.
|MISS AMERICA S., GG, $52,100, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-12.
|6—
|AVENUE DE FRANCE (FR), f, 4, Cityscape (GB)–Sharja Princess (GB), by Invincible Spirit (IRE). (3,000EUR ’18 ARQOCT; 95,000EUR ’19 ARQARC). O-Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stable, Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables, and Powell, Mathilde, B-SARL Jedburgh Stud & Thierry De La Heronniere (FR), T-Leonard Powell, J-Assael Espinoza, $30,450.
|2—
|Brooke (CHI), m, 5, No Nay Never–Bellonce (CHI), by Proud Citizen. O-El Tata Stables, B-Haras Don Alberto (CHI), $10,000.
|3—
|Sloane Garden (GB), m, 5, Iffraaj (GB)–Sloane Square (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). (31,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 70,000gns ’17 TATOCT; 25,000gns 2019 TATHIT). O-Charles, Ronald L and Gordon, Samuel, B-Jupiter Bloodstock Ltd (GB), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Reiwa, Blue Diva, Tapwater.
|Winning Time: 1:45 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 2, 1.
|Odds: 7.50, 1.40, 9.00.
