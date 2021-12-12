North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 12

KING GLORIOUS S., LRC, $102,000, 2YO, 1M, 12-12.

4—

STRAIGHT UP G, c, 2, Straight Fire–Gidget Girl, by Sky Mesa. O-Jungle Racing LLC, B-Jungle Racing, LLC (CA), T-Richard Baltas, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $60,000.

1—

Finneus, c, 2, Stay Thirsty–My Fiona, by Ghostzapper. ($200,000 ’20 FTCYRL). O-Fasihuddin, Naseer Mohammed, Lovingier, Terry C, and Navarro, Amanda, B-Terry C Lovingier (CA), $20,000.

2—

Fast Draw Munnings, c, 2, Munnings–Zuzu’s Petals, by Bedford Falls. O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Glenn Porter (CA), $12,000.

Also Ran: Fowler Blue, Moose Mitchell, Divine Feminine, Socal Red, Thirsty Always, So I’m Told.

Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 3HF, 1 3/4, 2.