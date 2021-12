North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 13

STEVE PRATHER S., ZIA, $100,000, 2YO, 1M 70Y, 12-13.

5—

WHERES BRAYDEN, g, 2, Artful Run–Little Mandate, by Full Mandate. O-R Dwain Yarbar, B-R Dwain Yarbar (NM), T-Greg Green, J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $60,000.

3—

Warriors Mark, g, 2, Marking–Flying Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Amestoy, Leslie A and Amestoy, Pierre, B-Pierre Amestoy & Leslie Amestoy (NM), $20,000.

1—

Lonzo Who, g, 2, Comfort–Weekends for Love, by Not for Love. O-Stevens, Sam E and Stevens, Sammy L, B-Sam E Stevens & Sammy L Stevens (NM), $10,000.

Also Ran: Reads Pet Zenon, Rig Rider, Mark’s Warrior, Quinton’s Charmer, Bodie Got Gold.

Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 2HF, HD, 3/4.