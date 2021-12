North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 17

SUN DEVIL SPRINT, TUP, $60,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 12-16.

7—

MISS CAROUSEL, f, 4, Square Eddie–Gypsy Friday, by In Excess (IRE). O-Reddam Racing LLC and Freeman, Edward R, B-Reddam Racing, LLC & Edward Freeman (CA), T-Edward R. Freeman, J-Harry Hernandez, $36,084.

2—

Five Pics Please, f, 3, Cinco Charlie–No Pictures Please, by Congrats. O-Desert Sun Stables, B-Larry L Caudill DVM (KY), $11,640.

8—

Arizona Sun, f, 4, Ministers Wild Cat–Cave Springs, by In Excess (IRE). ($11,000 ’18 ARZNOV). O-Randy Howg, B-Fleming Thoroughbred Farm LLC (AZ), $5,820.

Also Ran: Galileta, Outside the Law, Foggia, J T’s La Nena, Flying to the Line.

Winning Time: :56 1/5 (fm)

Margins: NK, 3 3/4, 1 3/4.