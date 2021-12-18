North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 18

|NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S. (GREAT WHITE WAY DIVISION), AQU, $500,000, 2YO, 7F, 12-18.
|6—
|GENO, c, 2, Big Brown–Weekend Hottie, by Sun King. O-Mendham Racing Stable, B-Pete Martine (NY), T-David G. Donk, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $275,000.
|11—
|Un Ojo, g, 2, Laoban–Risk a Chance, by A.P. Indy. O-Cypress Creek Equine, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (NY), $100,000.
|1—
|Unique Unions, g, 2, Union Jackson–Nicole’s Miss El, by Eltish. ($20,000 ’19 FTNOCT; $60,000 ’20 FTMYRL; $60,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Clear Stars Stable, Mitre Box Stable and Schosberg, Richard E, B-Larry F Botting (NY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Hot Stepper, Kenner, Stirdatpot, Bustin Pietre, Maseta, Iron Lion in Zion, Hoboken Jack, Safalow’s Mission.
|Winning Time: 1:25 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 2 1/4, 4.
|Odds: 8.40, 23.20, 1.60.
|NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S. (FIFTH AVENUE DIVISION), AQU, $500,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 12-18.
|5—
|YO CUZ, f, 2, Laoban–Steve’s Philly, by Tale of Ekati. ($125,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Dream Maker Racing, B-Seidman Stables LLC (NY), T-William I. Mott, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $275,000.
|6—
|Morning Matcha, f, 2, Central Banker–Home Ice, by Iam the Iceman. ($18,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-LC Racing, Cash is King LLC and Barber, Gary, B-Crane Thoroughbred Services LLC (PA), $100,000.
|4—
|Laochi, f, 2, Laoban–Saichi Sweepin, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-Purple Haze Stables, LLC (NY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Shigeko, Bank On Anna, Laoban’s Legacy, She’s a Big Deal, Alicia’s Way, Howdyoumakeurmoney, Mrs. Banks, Half Birthday.
|Winning Time: 1:25 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 5, 3.
|Odds: 3.00, 1.00, 43.50.
|REMINGTON SPRINGBOARD MILE S., RP, $401,200, 2YO, 1M, 12-17.
|2—
|MAKE IT BIG, c, 2, Neolithic–Ruby On My Mind, by Congrats. ($120,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Red Oak Stable (Brunetti), B-SHH Ventures (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Jose L. Ortiz, $240,000.
|9—
|Osbourne, g, 2, Tapiture–Planet Rock, by Rock Hard Ten. O-Southern Springs Stables (Ron Moquett), The Estate of Floyd Sagely, Tauber, Mark and Johnston, Keith, B-Amy Boulton (KY), $80,000.
|1—
|Concept, c, 2, Gun Runner–Majestic Jewel, by Cindago. O-Holmes, Tony and Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Tony Holmes & Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $44,000.
|Also Ran: Classic Moment, Rowdy Rascal, Revenir, Bye Bye Bobby.
|Winning Time: 1:41 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 3, 5.
|Odds: 1.30, 3.40, 5.10.
|TINSEL S., OP, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 12-18.
|2—
|LONE ROCK, g, 6, Majestic Warrior–Ruby Lips, by Hard Spun. ($55,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Flying P Stable and R A Hill Stable, B-Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC & Pollock Farms (KY), T-Robertino Diodoro, J-Ramon A. Vazquez, $120,000.
|6—
|Thomas Shelby, g, 5, Curlin–Harriett Lane, by Giant’s Causeway. ($310,000 ’16 KEENOV; $525,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Alpha Delta Stables, LLC (KY), $40,000.
|3—
|Beau Luminarie, g, 5, I Want Revenge–Belle Noelle, by Scrimshaw. O-Linda S Pavey, B-Linda S Pavey (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Warrior’s Charge, Tenfold, Title Ready, Huge Bigly.
|Winning Time: 1:49 3/5 (my)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 6 1/4.
|Odds: 1.80, 4.80, 9.10.
|TRAPEZE S., RP, $101,100, 2YO, F, 1M, 12-17.
|12—
|OPTIONALITY, f, 2, Gun Runner–Simplify, by Pulpit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $60,000.
|9—
|Golden Sights, f, 2, Goldencents–Celestial Sighting, by Eskendereya. ($40,000 ’19 KEENOV; $15,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $100,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Hoffman Family Racing, LLC and Scherer, Clay, B-Taylor Made Stallions, Inc (KY), $20,000.
|7—
|Hits Pricey Legacy, f, 2, Den’s Legacy–High Price Hit, by Concord Point. O-C R Trout, B-C R Trout (OK), $12,100.
|Also Ran: Ring Me Darling, Rollin Chrome, Morning Twilight, Diamonds N Aces, Lilly’s Bidness, Brodie Baby.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|Margins: 8 1/4, 3/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 2.10, 1.30, 4.10.
|SHE’S ALL IN S., RP, $100,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 12-17.
|6—
|CASUAL, f, 4, Curlin–Lady Tak, by Mutakddim. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings Inc, Stretch Run Ventures, LLC and Windsor Boys Racing, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc &Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $60,000.
|7—
|Marion Francis, f, 3, Constitution–Sophie’s Destiny, by Two Punch. ($75,000 ’19 FTKJUL; $50,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $150,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Wonder Stables and 4K2 Stables LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $20,000.
|1—
|My Bets, f, 4, Include–My Favorite Tune, by Maria’s Mon. O-Fishback, William D, Fishback, Sarah and Cutchins, Leslie, B-William D Fishback Jr (KY), $11,000.
|Also Ran: She’s All Wolfe, Content, Paige Anne, Island Hideaway (GB), Lady Gwen.
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5 1/4, 3HF, 3 1/4.
|Odds: 2.40, 1.90, 14.60.
|RAMPART S., GP, $100,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 12-18.
|3—
|DANCE D’ORO, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Dance Quietly, by A.P. Indy. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $61,380.
|2—
|Don’t Get Khozy, f, 4, Khozan–Get Noticed, by Graeme Hall. ($10,000 ’18 OBSOCT). O-Imaginary Stables, B-Special Effort Farm, Laura Colon &Michael Colon (FL), $19,800.
|1—
|Allworthy, f, 3, Tonalist–Traffic Blimp, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($3,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Slam Dunk Racing, Joseph, Jr, Saffie, Damen, Daniel, Damico, Dominique, Bouchey, Steven, Parkinson Goodrich LLC, K-Mac Stables LLC and Martin, Brian, B-R S Evans (KY), $9,900.
|Also Ran: Queen Nekia, Gran Baby (CHI), Dream Marie.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 2 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.40, 9.20, 1.60.
|MARYLAND JUVENILE FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP S., LRL, $100,000, 2YO, F, 7F, 12-18.
|4—
|LUNA BELLE, f, 2, Great Notion–Heavenly Moon, by Mojave Moon. O-Greene, Deborah S and Smith, Hamilton A, B-Fred A Greene Jr & Deborah Greene & Hamilton Smith (MD), T-Hamilton A. Smith, J-Denis Araujo, $60,000.
|3—
|Jester Calls Nojoy, f, 2, Maclean’s Music–Morning Star, by Sky Mesa. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $20,000.
|5—
|Sweet Gracie, f, 2, Bandbox–Dulcify, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($15,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Warwick Stable, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Preparefortakeoff, Dazzy, Click to Confirm, Sparkle Sprinkle.
|Winning Time: 1:25 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 6, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 4.80, 0.70, 66.40.
|MARYLAND JUVENILE CHAMPIONSHIP S., LRL, $100,000, 2YO, 7F, 12-18.
|12—
|JOE, c, 2, Declaration of War–Battle Bridge, by Arch. O-The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), T-Michael J. Trombetta, J-Victor R. Carrasco, $60,000.
|1—
|Alottahope, g, 2, Editorial–Alottalute, by Midnight Lute. O-No Guts No Glory Farm, B-Dr & Mrs Thomas Bowman & Dr Brooke Bowman (MD), $20,000.
|10—
|Coastal Mission, g, 2, Great Notion–Smart Crowd, by Crowd Pleaser. O-Coleswood Farm, Inc, B-Coleswood Farm, Inc (WV), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Mr. Mox, Local Motive, One Ten, Crabs N Beer, Shady Munni, Kobe Tough, Uncle Irish, Royal Spy, Gallant Gold.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 3.50, 3.00, 4.70.
|PRAIRIE BAYOU S., TP, $84,600, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-18.
|8—
|CROSS BORDER, r, 7, English Channel–Empress Josephine, by Empire Maker. ($180,000 ’15 KEESEP; $10,000 2016 OBSJUN; $100,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Berkshire Stud & B D Gibbs (NY), T-Michael J. Maker, J-Alex Achard, $48,608.
|3—
|Mr Dumas, h, 5, Majesticperfection–Ready Love, by More Than Ready. ($4,200 ’17 KEEJAN; $20,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $100,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-WSS Racing LLC and Hooties Racing LLC, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $19,680.
|5—
|Hush of a Storm, g, 3, Creative Cause–Hush Now, by Flatter. ($60,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Joseph P Morey, Jr Revocable Trust, B-Berkshire Stud (NY), $7,840.
|Also Ran: Rushie, Snapper Sinclair, Megacity, Mutakatif (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 3/4, 1HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 12.30, 5.90, 7.70.
|JOSHUA RADOSEVICH MEMORIAL S., MVR, $75,000, 2YO, 6F, 12-18.
|1—
|THEDAYOFTHEGREY, g, 2, Twinspired–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. O-Cline, Robert C and Wilkinson, Richard M, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Sonny Leon, $45,000.
|4—
|Relish the Ride, g, 2, Mobil–Cryptos’ Best, by Cryptoclearance. O-Aurora Racing, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.
|6—
|Out for Fun, f, 2, City Weekend–Preseli’s Pulpit, by Pulpit. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Powerful Phil, Cadillac Ride, City Signs, Red Hot Power, Hite.
|Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (gd)
|Margins: 6, 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 0.50, 10.10, 5.20.
|BOBBIE BRICKER MEMORIAL H., MVR, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 12-18.
|2—
|NICEASAKITTENSEYES, f, 3, William’s Kitten–Shestwiceasnice, by Parents’ Reward. O-Melissa S Edgington, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), T-Craig Sweeting, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $45,000.
|10—
|Mobil Lady, m, 5, Mobil–Surviving New York, by Survivalist. O-Meyers, Shane and Acree, Lori, B-Daniel Gale (OH), $15,000.
|8—
|Edge of Night, f, 4, Added Edge–Cargo Jet, by Discreet Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Star Rules, Grizabella, Ledgendary Kitten, Here Comes Jigs, Lexy Anna, Diva Power, Mobil Meister, J J’s Fancy.
|Winning Time: 1:45 4/5 (gd)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 87.00, 4.70, 7.40.
|JIM THORPE S., RP, $70,000, 3YO, 1M, 12-17.
|7—
|NUMBER ONE DUDE, g, 3, American Lion–Ebony Uno, by Macho Uno. O-Terry Westemeir, B-Terry J Westemeir (OK), T-Kari Craddock, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $42,000.
|4—
|Tap the Dot, g, 3, Moro Tap–Dot Product, by Langfuhr. ($5,700 ’19 HERNOV). O-Asmussenequinecom and Riley, Martin, B-Jinger Clemmer (OK), $14,000.
|2—
|You’reobadboy, g, 3, Affirmatif–Valentine’s Humor, by Distorted Humor. O-Liz Horner, B-Hobby Horse Farm, Inc (OK), $7,700.
|Also Ran: J B’s Legacy, Mr Oklahoma City, Euroexit, Just a Irish Lad, Salt Creek Kid.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7, HF, 1.
|Odds: 0.40, 3.10, 27.50.
|USEEIT S., RP, $70,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 12-17.
|4—
|SUNDAY FLASHBACK, f, 3, Flashback–Sundayville Break, by Sunday Break (JPN). O-C R Trout, B-C R Trout (OK), T-C. R. Trout, J-Jose L. Alvarez, $42,000.
|6—
|Run Slewpy Run, f, 3, Den’s Legacy–Imadancingslew, by Evansville Slew. O-Walter M Jones, B-Walter M Jones (OK), $14,000.
|5—
|Gotta See Red, f, 3, Pollard’s Vision–Gotagogotagogotago, by Kipling. O-Browning, Hal and Faulkner, David, B-Hal Browning & Dave Faulkner (OK), $7,700.
|Also Ran: Green Eyed Belle, Ima Skywalker, Twilight Curfew.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3/4, 8.
|Odds: 0.40, 3.10, 7.10.
|LOST IN THE FOG JUVENILE S., TUP, $60,000, 2YO, 6 1/2F, 12-17.
|7—
|PEPPER SPRAY, g, 2, Tale of Ekati–A P Pepper, by A. P. Warrior. O-Roys Mansur, B-Roys Mansur (KY), T-Edward J. Kereluk, J-Luis A. Valenzuela, $36,456.
|6—
|Bango for Bucks, g, 2, Uh Oh Bango–Deva Malone, by Rocky Bar. O-Bartol, Tom W and Dezonno, Richard, B-Tom W Bartol (AZ), $11,760.
|1—
|Two Guns, g, 2, Cairo Prince–Factfull, by The Factor. ($4,000 ’20 KEESEP; $20,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Don Schnell, B-Pippas Hurricane (KY), $5,880.
|Also Ran: Hey Now, Abraaj Mirage, Chrome King, Profound One.
|Winning Time: 1:16 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 5HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.40, 1.30, 24.00.
