North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 18

JOSHUA RADOSEVICH MEMORIAL S., MVR, $75,000, 2YO, 6F, 12-18.

1—

THEDAYOFTHEGREY, g, 2, Twinspired–Sharon’s Way, by Proud Citizen. O-Cline, Robert C and Wilkinson, Richard M, B-Richard Wilkinson (OH), T-Robert C. Cline, J-Sonny Leon, $45,000.

4—

Relish the Ride, g, 2, Mobil–Cryptos’ Best, by Cryptoclearance. O-Aurora Racing, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $15,000.

6—

Out for Fun, f, 2, City Weekend–Preseli’s Pulpit, by Pulpit. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), $7,500.

Also Ran: Powerful Phil, Cadillac Ride, City Signs, Red Hot Power, Hite.

Winning Time: 1:13 2/5 (gd)

Margins: 6, 3/4, 1 1/4.