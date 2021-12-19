December 20, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 19

December 19, 2021

QUEENS COUNTY S., AQU, $125,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 12-19.
9—FOREWARNED, h, 6, Flat Out–Fortune Play, by Five Star Day. ($40,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Uriah St Lewis, B-Preston Stables LLC (OH), T-Uriah St. Lewis, J-Dexter Haddock, $68,750.
6—Empty Tomb, h, 5, Speightstown–Sure Peg, by Arch. ($190,000 ’17 KEESEP; $190,000 2019 KEENOV). O-John Grossi’s Racing Corp, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $25,000.
2—Backsideofthemoon, g, 9, Malibu Moon–Ballado’s Thunder, by Saint Ballado. O-Charles Hallas, B-Doug Branham (KY), $15,000.
Also Ran: Olliemyboy, Bal Harbour, Mystic Night, Bourbonic, You’re to Blame, Shooger Ray Too.
Winning Time: 1:51 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 1 1/4, HD, 4 3/4.
Odds: 42.00, 8.00, 12.80.
 
GRAVESEND S., AQU, $97,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-19.
6—CHATEAU, g, 6, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), T-Rob Atras, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.
1—Jaxon Traveler, c, 3, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $20,000.
4—Drafted, g, 7, Field Commission–Keep the Profit, by Darn That Alarm. ($35,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Dublin Fjord Stables LLC, Racepoint Stables, Hilbert, Kevin D and O’Keefe, Thomas E, B-John Foster, Barbara Hooker &Field Commission Partnership (FL), $12,000.
Also Ran: Majestic Dunhill, Wendell Fong.
Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 3HF, 3/4, 5 1/4.
Odds: 1.60, 1.85, 2.75.

