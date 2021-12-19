North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 19

GRAVESEND S., AQU, $97,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 12-19.

6—

CHATEAU, g, 6, Flat Out–Distinct Sparkle, by With Distinction. ($5,500 ’16 FTKOCT). O-Michael Dubb, B-Preston Stables LLC (KY), T-Rob Atras, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $55,000.

1—

Jaxon Traveler, c, 3, Munnings–Listen Boy, by After Market. ($80,000 ’19 KEESEP; $140,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Delfiner, Marvin, B-Dr & Mrs A Leonard Pineau (MD), $20,000.

4—

Drafted, g, 7, Field Commission–Keep the Profit, by Darn That Alarm. ($35,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Dublin Fjord Stables LLC, Racepoint Stables, Hilbert, Kevin D and O’Keefe, Thomas E, B-John Foster, Barbara Hooker &Field Commission Partnership (FL), $12,000.

Also Ran: Majestic Dunhill, Wendell Fong.

Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 3HF, 3/4, 5 1/4.