North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 27

WOODCHOPPER S., FG, $75,000, 3YO, 1MT, 12-27.

EXCESS MAGIC, c, 3, Magician (IRE)–Exchanted, by Exchange Rate. O-William T Reed, B-William T Reed (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $46,500.

Point Me By, c, 3, Point of Entry–Viva Allegiance, by Proud Citizen. ($30,000 ’19 KEEJAN). O-Homewrecker Racing LLC, B-Winchester Farm (KY), $15,000.

Rightandjust, c, 3, Awesome Again–Pussyfoot, by Tiznow. O-Wayne T Davis, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $7,500.

Also Ran: Hidden Enemy (IRE), Big Lake, Arabian Prince, Awesome Gerry.

Winning Time: 1:38 (fm)

Margins: 1HF, 4 1/4, 1.