North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 30

KRIS KRINGLE S., PRX, $100,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 12-28.

5—

WHY WHY PAUL WHY, c, 4, Archarcharch–Precious Beauty, by Whywhywhy. O-JKX Racing, B-Patchen Wilkes Farm, LLC (KY), T-Penny Pearce, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $56,400.

4—

Davidic Line, g, 4, Line of David–Lipstick Junky, by Flatter. O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E, Yo Berbs and Jagger Inc, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $18,800.

1—

I Am Redeemed, c, 3, Redeemed–One Smart Philly, by Smarty Jones. O-Larry Rebbecchi, B-Dr Lawrence Anthony Rebbecchi Jr (PA), $9,400.

Also Ran: Bird King, Someday Jones, Rock On Luke, Informative, Senior Investment.

Winning Time: 1:42 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 2 1/4, NO, 3/4.