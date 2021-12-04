North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 4

|MISTLETOE S., OP, $150,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 12-4.
|8—
|MARIAH’S PRINCESS, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Maya Princess, by Street Sense. ($350,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Rigney Racing, LLC, B-Lynn B Schiff (KY), T-Philip A. Bauer, J-Martin Garcia, $90,000.
|9—
|Amendment Nineteen, f, 3, Constitution–Littlebitabling, by Carson City. ($20,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-Juddmonte, B-Angie Gail Moore (MD), $30,000.
|10—
|Lovely Ride, f, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Lovely Lil, by Tiznow. O-Allied Racing Stable, LLC, B-Allied Racing Stable, LLC (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Willful Woman, Bobbin Tail, Oliviaofthedesert, Sunny Isle Beach, Semble Juste (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 1 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.30, 1.70, 4.40.
|INAUGURAL S., TAM, $100,000, 2YO, 6F, 12-4.
|5—
|CATTIN, c, 2, Neolithic–Adios Dawn, by Adios Charlie. ($25,000 ’20 OBSJAN). O-Heiligbrodt, Corinne, Heiligbrodt, L William and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Curtis Mikkelsen & Patricia Horth (FL), T-Ralph E. Nicks, J-Samy Camacho, $80,000.
|8—
|Lightening Larry, c, 2, Uncaptured–Moon and Sun, by Malibu Moon. ($50,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Lea Farms, LLC, B-Michelle Redding (FL), $10,000.
|6—
|Grand Valley, c, 2, Klimt–Cabo Time, by Grand Slam. ($36,000 ’19 KEENOV; $30,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Granpollo Stable and Vallejo, Dr Ricardo R, B-Bill Adair & Phyllis Adair & Connie Brown (KY), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Magical Mousse, Old Town Road, Viva Victory, Full Disclosure, Concrete Glory, Whistlewhileyoumow.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 5 3/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 4.70, 4.90, 8.70.
|HOLIDAY INAUGURAL S., TP, $99,300, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 12-4.
|8—
|BULLSEYE BEAUTY, f, 3, Dialed In–Figure of Beauty, by Street Cry (IRE). O-L Neil Jones, B-Neil Jones (KY), T-Andrew McKeever, J-Joseph Talamo, $59,616.
|6—
|Aug Lutes, f, 3, Midnight Lute–Not My Tap, by Tapit. ($47,000 ’19 KEESEP; $70,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Commonwealth New Era Racing, B-Hinkle Farms (KY), $19,360.
|1—
|Lady Edith, f, 3, Street Boss–Lady Grantham, by Yankee Gentleman. O-Estate of J David Richardson and New, Sandra, B-J David Richardson & Sandra New (KY), $9,680.
|Also Ran: Social Chatter, Jakarta, Girl Named Patsy, O’Keeffe, Threatlevelmidnite (GB), Razor Glass.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 2HF.
|Odds: 2.60, 2.00, 30.30.
|STEADY GROWTH S., WO, $78,793, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 12-4.
|1—
|ARTIE’S STORM, g, 3, We Miss Artie–Tiz Stormy Now, by Tiznow. O-Buttigieg Training Centre, B-Sunrise Farm (ON), T-Paul M. Buttigieg, J-David Moran, $46,715.
|4—
|Full Extreme, g, 6, Sligo Bay (IRE)–Victoria Bay, by Northern Afleet. (C$50,000 ’16 ONTSEP). O-Derek Chin, B-Frank Mermenstein (ON), $15,572.
|9—
|Magical Man, g, 7, Mike Fox–Commendablecharity, by Commendable. (C$1,600 ’14 ONTNOV). O-Gail C Hughes, B-Paradise Farms Caledon Incorporated (ON), $7,786.
|Also Ran: Dun Drum, Ari Gold Speedwagn, Secret Reserve, Timeskip, Dotted Line, Prideofdistinction, Mambointheforest, Told It All.
|Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 1, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 2.60, 33.55, 50.50.
|LA PREVOYANTE S., WO, $78,482, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 12-4.
|8—
|SILENT CAUSEWAY, f, 4, Silent Name (JPN)–Good Religion, by Giant’s Causeway. (C$4,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Krasauskaite Racing Stable Inc, B-Michael Deegan (ON), T-Laura Krasauskaite, J-Justin Stein, $46,715.
|4—
|November Fog, f, 4, Frac Daddy–Molly Maguire, by Whiskey Wisdom. O-Moylan, Richard and Ritchie, Sarah, B-Box Arrow Farm (ON), $15,572.
|9—
|Golden Vision, m, 5, Court Vision–Good as Gold, by Petionville. O-Lickrish, Elizabeth and Gordon, B-Elizabeth Lickrish & Gordon M Lickrish (ON), $7,786.
|Also Ran: Royal Wedding, Summer Sunday, Livin in the Six, Jolene Jolene, Silent Tango, Silver Dahlia, Livin On Luv.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, NK, 3/4.
|Odds: 4.75, 2.10, 7.45.
|GOLD RUSH S., GG, $76,800, 2YO, 1M, 12-4.
|2—
|BOISE, c, 2, Temple City–Chu and You, by You and I. ($27,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Hall, Jason R, Herbertson, Scott and Steinmetz, Sheldon, B-Upson Downs Farm (KY), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Evin A. Roman, $45,000.
|1—
|Degree of Risk, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Wipe Out, by Hard Spun. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $15,000.
|10—
|Dr Pescado, c, 2, Fullbridled–Sweetly Peppered, by Peppered Cat. O-Arechiga, Ruben and Rondan, Felix, B-Juan Heredia (CA), $9,000.
|Also Ran: C’Mon Man, Il Capitano, Saint Ives, Bandera Azteca, Dimmi Quando, Midnight Mojo.
|Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1, NO.
|Odds: 1.70, 1.90, 17.70.
|PAN ZARETA S., FG, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 12-4.
|2—
|BROOKE MARIE, m, 5, Lemon Drop Kid–Mamasez, by Giant’s Causeway. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP; $210,000 2021 KEEAPR). O-Castleton Lyons, B-Mr & Mrs Jerome Moss & David Ingordo (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Adam Beschizza, $45,000.
|1—
|Elle Z, f, 4, City Zip–Court Appeal, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($7,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-M Bar O LLC, B-W S Farish & Lazy F Ranch (KY), $15,000.
|3—
|Kela’s Turn, f, 3, Kela–Lauren’s Turn, by Lion Heart. O-Loretta McClintock, B-Loretta McClintock (IA), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Elle’s Town, Love and Money, Ghosting Kim, Advocating, Yes It’s Ginger, Inajiffy, Fiduciary (GB), Short Summer Dress.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 1HF, NK.
|Odds: 4.50, 3.20, 34.20.
|PAT WHITWORTH ILLINOIS DEBUTANTE S., HAW, $61,450, 2YO, F, 6 1/2F, 12-4.
|4—
|PURR SEA, f, 2, Midshipman–Kitty’s Castle, by Cashel Castle. O-S D Brilie, Ltd Partnership, B-S D Brilie (IL), T-Michele Boyce, J-Edgar Perez, $36,870.
|7—
|Oeuvre, f, 2, Shackleford–Love This Kitten, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Richard Perkins, B-Richard Perkins (IL), $12,290.
|6—
|Ghaaleb’s Ranger, f, 2, Ghaaleb–Wildwood Ranger, by U S Ranger. O-Charles W Ritter, B-William P Stiritz (IL), $6,145.
|Also Ran: Sassy Like Julia, Sweet Fraulein, I Don’t Know Margo.
|Winning Time: 1:20 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 2HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 2.00, 8.50.
|SANDPIPER S., TAM, $50,000, 2YO, F, 6F, 12-4.
|1—
|STRATEGIC BIRD, f, 2, Noble Bird–Strategize, by Afleet Alex. ($2,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $40,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Gary Barber, B-John Oxley Living Trust (FL), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $30,000.
|2—
|Devine Charger, f, 2, Will Take Charge–L. A. Devine, by Pulpit. ($24,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-J D Farms, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), $10,000.
|4—
|Chasing Happiness, f, 2, Gone Astray–Happy Honeymoon, by Honour and Glory. O-William A T Rainbow, B-Mr & Mrs William A T Rainbow (FL), $5,000.
|Also Ran: She’s So Beautiful, Devilette, Tahaweel, She’s My Warrior, Jackknife, She’s Peachy Keen.
|Winning Time: 1:10 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 7, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.50, 7.50.
Leave a Reply