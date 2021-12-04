North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 4

GOLD RUSH S., GG, $76,800, 2YO, 1M, 12-4.

2—

BOISE, c, 2, Temple City–Chu and You, by You and I. ($27,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Hall, Jason R, Herbertson, Scott and Steinmetz, Sheldon, B-Upson Downs Farm (KY), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Evin A. Roman, $45,000.

1—

Degree of Risk, c, 2, Cairo Prince–Wipe Out, by Hard Spun. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $15,000.

10—

Dr Pescado, c, 2, Fullbridled–Sweetly Peppered, by Peppered Cat. O-Arechiga, Ruben and Rondan, Felix, B-Juan Heredia (CA), $9,000.

Also Ran: C’Mon Man, Il Capitano, Saint Ives, Bandera Azteca, Dimmi Quando, Midnight Mojo.

Winning Time: 1:37 4/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, 1, NO.