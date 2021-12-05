North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 5

NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S. (THUNDER RUMBLE DIVISION), AQU, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 12-5.

11—

LOBSTA, c, 3, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), T-Gary Sciacca, J-Javier Castellano, $82,500.

4—

My Boy Tate, g, 7, Boys At Tosconova–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Nevin, Michelle, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), $30,000.

9—

Our Last Buck, g, 7, Courageous Cat–Buck Mountain, by Prosper Fager. O-J and N Stables, B-Gerardus S Jameson (NY), $18,000.

Also Ran: Chowda, Captain Bombastic, Jemography, Hold the Salsa, Wild Banker, Market Alert, Devious Mo, Rinaldi.

Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (ft)

Margins: HF, 4, 6.