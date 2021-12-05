North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 5

|NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S.
(STATEN ISLAND DIVISION), AQU, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-5.
|4—
|BANK STING, f, 4, Central Banker–Bee in a Bonnet, by Precise End. O-Hidden Brook Farm, McMahon, Joseph G and McMahon, Anne, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Dylan Davis, $82,500.
|7—
|Byhubbyhellomoney, f, 3, Effinex–Shocking Behavior, by El Prado (IRE). ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jupiter Stable, B-Anderson Boulton Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $30,000.
|6—
|The Important One, f, 4, Majestic City–Hitch Village, by Old Trieste. O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-Bloom Racing Stable (NY), $18,000.
|Also Ran: Awillaway, Fight On Lucy, Mad for Fame, Trinni Luck.
|Winning Time: 1:26 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 8 1/4, 1HF, NK.
|Odds: 2.95, 4.70, 1.85.
|
