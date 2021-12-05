December 6, 2021

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results Dec. 5

NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S. (STATEN ISLAND DIVISION), AQU, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 12-5.
4—BANK STING, f, 4, Central Banker–Bee in a Bonnet, by Precise End. O-Hidden Brook Farm, McMahon, Joseph G and McMahon, Anne, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Dylan Davis, $82,500.
7—Byhubbyhellomoney, f, 3, Effinex–Shocking Behavior, by El Prado (IRE). ($30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jupiter Stable, B-Anderson Boulton Thoroughbreds LLC (NY), $30,000.
6—The Important One, f, 4, Majestic City–Hitch Village, by Old Trieste. O-Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom), B-Bloom Racing Stable (NY), $18,000.
Also Ran: Awillaway, Fight On Lucy, Mad for Fame, Trinni Luck.
Winning Time: 1:26 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 8 1/4, 1HF, NK.
Odds: 2.95, 4.70, 1.85.
 
NEW YORK STALLION SERIES S. (THUNDER RUMBLE DIVISION), AQU, $150,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 12-5.
11—LOBSTA, c, 3, Emcee–Salty Little Sis, by Chief Seattle. O-Eddie F’s Racing, B-Fedwell farm (NY), T-Gary Sciacca, J-Javier Castellano, $82,500.
4—My Boy Tate, g, 7, Boys At Tosconova–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Nevin, Michelle, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), $30,000.
9—Our Last Buck, g, 7, Courageous Cat–Buck Mountain, by Prosper Fager. O-J and N Stables, B-Gerardus S Jameson (NY), $18,000.
Also Ran: Chowda, Captain Bombastic, Jemography, Hold the Salsa, Wild Banker, Market Alert, Devious Mo, Rinaldi.
Winning Time: 1:24 4/5 (ft)
Margins: HF, 4, 6.
Odds: 28.00, 1.50, 4.50.

