Oaklawn Circles & Squares Analysis for Dec. 17

RACE 3:

#3 CASH LIGHT debuted back under similar conditions here in March and some positive expectations were in play. She was supported on the board, bet down eventually to odds of 8-1 from the 15-1 morning line. She dueled between horses and just outside of the eventual open-length winner, Smarty’s Angel, one that was slightly flattered by the inside-favoring profile. Dueling between horses first out is not always the most ideal trip, and Cash Light could find herself under a different scenario today with the Quad I pace advantage shown on the Plot.

#1 FEMININE ALLURE also ran in that March 4 maiden claiming race and is capable of improving with the return to state-bred company. That said, she will have to deal with a 189-day layoff and pace with her closing style (Quad IV) in terms of a trip; she all around could need a race. McBride will also send out #2 COURAGEOUS CAPPEN with some upside and potential to improve off her races to date that will be taken into consideration given her position and shape on the Plot. She showed run in her second start with the drop to maiden claiming at Remington Park on Nov. 13 after being compromised by a slow (SLOG) start. She wheels right back from the Special Weight event, the Dec. 3 common race with others in this field. She finds a better placement at this level and could suggest positive intent running in a similar “second off” form cycle, with the class change, back in for the maiden claiming tag.

As far as the more obvious types in this field: the class drop exiting the Special Weight event on Dec. 3 should also benefit #6 LITTLE BURRITO, who figures to move up and is capable of showing more tactical speed at this level as shown on OptixPLOT. A similar upgrade in terms of the Plot for #9 LIFE OF SATURDAYS returning this afternoon. Her OptixFIG and class also fits with this field, keying off the two state-bred maiden claiming races in April, finishing second with B OptixGRADE, a winning Grade for the level. Breaking slow (SLOG, TROUBLE_S) can be a pattern for her and has to be considered in terms of value, especially combined with the 180-day layoff.

#4 FRANKIES MOONSHINE also projects to show more early foot based on her Quad I Plot position as well as picking up blinkers and class relief exiting the Dec. 3 Special Weight event. She has lacked finish (Circle) in her races to date and will have to show more in that department and lacks an edge based on the others in relationship to her position on the Plot.

#5 COURTNEY FAY also has shown a pattern of breaking slow (SLOG, RUSH) going back to last season and reflected on the Plot positioned as a Quad IV Square. Value will have to be considered with that poor gate habit as well as fitness making her first stark back in 237 days. Hidden form at this maiden claiming class level is present for #8 SAILAWAY AND HIDE, the lone mare in a field of sophomore fillies. Following that pattern from the previous Oaklawn seasons, she tends to race herself into shape. The class drop today exiting that common Special Weight event on Dec. 3 is a positive, but she could still be a race away. #7 ON A SHOESTRING is a new face in this field as she makes her state-bred debut. Class-wise this will be like a lateral move from the races at Will Rogers Downs. She has lacked early speed in her races and overall will have to show more to compete here.