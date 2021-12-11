Officiating best of closers in Mr. Prospector

Chasing the speed from the catbird seat in Saturday’s Mr. Prospector S. (G3), Officiating pounced with a three-wide rally approaching the stretch and then fended off other late comers to take the seven-furlong dash at Gulfstream Park under Luis Saez.

A homebred racing for Peter Vegso, Officiating won by three parts of a length from 19-10 favorite Endorsed, with Dennis’ Moment a half-length farther back in third. Completing the order of finish were Doc Amster, pacesetter Wind of Change, Flap Jack, and Poppy’s Pride.

Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., Officiating covered the distance over a fast track in 1:22.28 and paid $16.80.

Officiating concludes 2021 with a career mark of 13-3-4-2, $206,547. In three prior stakes appearances, the Florida-bred finished second by a nose in the Mar. 28 Sophomore Turf S. at Tampa Bay Downs, first by 3 1/2 lengths in the Sept. 9 Bears Den S. at Gulfstream over seven furlongs in the slop, and 10th of 12 in the Nov. 6 Showing Up S. after a wide trip on Gulfstream’s new Tapeta track.

“His fast dirt form hasn’t been good, but he’s been training so good, that I said to Peter, “We’ve got to give him one more try. He trains too good on the fast dirt not to run good on it,'” trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said. “In the paddock, I said to Peter, ‘He’s going to win or get beat 20 lengths.’ Thank God, he handled it well.”

A three-year-old son of Blame, Officiating is a half-brother to 2017 champion juvenile filly Caledonia Road and stakes winner One of a Kind. All were produced by Come a Callin, a daughter of Dixie Union.

This female family is also responsible for the Grade 1 winners Hymn Book and Data Link.