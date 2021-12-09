December 9, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 10

December 9, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) High School Crush, 4-1
(4th) Merchants of Cool, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Tapping, 3-1
(6th) Nancysaidso, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Lukes Secret, 5-1
(4th) Saponi, 4-1
Fair Grounds (1st) I Don’t Know Either, 3-1
(3rd) Accustomed to Hope, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Lucas McCain, 9-2
(7th) Cool Mountain Lad, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Brody’s Causeway, 4-1
(2nd) Susans Novela, 6-1
Hawthorne (1st) Cool Ambition, 7-2
(2nd) Flying Business, 3-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Destiny’s Journey, 9-2
(3rd) Rev Rita, 8-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Gurl You Fine, 7-2
(5th) Derby Day Lassie, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Awesome Tap, 6-1
(4th) American Talent, 7-2
Remington Park (1st) Comedian, 3-1
(2nd) Sunday’s Vision, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) The Beast Goes On, 4-1
(5th) Skipperini, 3-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Boogie Two Shoes, 3-1
(4th) Mancuso At the Mic, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Slim Show Slider, 7-2
(5th) Storm Kiss, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions