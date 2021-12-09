Spot Plays Dec. 10

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) High School Crush, 4-1
|(4th) Merchants of Cool, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Tapping, 3-1
|(6th) Nancysaidso, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Lukes Secret, 5-1
|(4th) Saponi, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) I Don’t Know Either, 3-1
|(3rd) Accustomed to Hope, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Lucas McCain, 9-2
|(7th) Cool Mountain Lad, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Brody’s Causeway, 4-1
|(2nd) Susans Novela, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Cool Ambition, 7-2
|(2nd) Flying Business, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Destiny’s Journey, 9-2
|(3rd) Rev Rita, 8-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Gurl You Fine, 7-2
|(5th) Derby Day Lassie, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Awesome Tap, 6-1
|(4th) American Talent, 7-2
|Remington Park
|(1st) Comedian, 3-1
|(2nd) Sunday’s Vision, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) The Beast Goes On, 4-1
|(5th) Skipperini, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Boogie Two Shoes, 3-1
|(4th) Mancuso At the Mic, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Slim Show Slider, 7-2
|(5th) Storm Kiss, 3-1
