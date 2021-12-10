December 11, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 11

December 10, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Romantic Man, 6-1
    (2nd) Bad Guy, 4-1
Charles Town   (5th) Transfer the Funds, 3-1
    (6th) Forever Takes Time, 5-1
Delta Downs   (1st) Macho Mark, 7-2
    (7th) Flashburn, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (9th) Bron and Brow, 5-1
    (12th) Medley, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Holy Ghost, 5-1
    (8th) Prance, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Mr Tito’s, 5-1
    (8th) Bargainaire, 8-1
Hawthorne   (4th) Inside the Circle, 4-1
    (7th) Chinobe, 7-2
Los Alamitos   (4th) Mongol Altai, 7-2
    (6th) Ultimate Bango, 4-1
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Private Drive, 7-2
    (7th) Panamanian Teaser, 3-1
Oaklawn Park   (1st) Ike, 5-1
    (4th) Emperador, 4-1
Remington Park   (6th) Sola, 7-2
    (9th) Guinessey, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (3rd) Thats All Shewrote, 5-1
    (10th) Betterment, 8-1
Turfway Park   (4th) Buy Me Candy, 3-1
    (5th) So Darn Hot, 4-1

