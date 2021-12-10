Spot Plays Dec. 11

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Romantic Man, 6-1
|
|
|(2nd) Bad Guy, 4-1
|Charles Town
|
|(5th) Transfer the Funds,
3-1
|
|
|(6th) Forever Takes Time,
5-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(1st) Macho Mark, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Flashburn, 7-2
|Fair
Grounds
|
|(9th) Bron and Brow, 5-1
|
|
|(12th) Medley, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(5th) Holy Ghost, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Prance, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Mr Tito’s, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Bargainaire, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(4th) Inside the Circle,
4-1
|
|
|(7th) Chinobe, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|
|(4th) Mongol Altai, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Ultimate Bango, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(3rd) Private Drive, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Panamanian Teaser,
3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(1st) Ike, 5-1
|
|
|(4th) Emperador, 4-1
|Remington Park
|
|(6th) Sola, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Guinessey, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(3rd) Thats All Shewrote,
5-1
|
|
|(10th) Betterment, 8-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(4th) Buy Me Candy, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) So Darn Hot, 4-1
