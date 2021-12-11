December 11, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 12

December 11, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Love’s Misery, 9-2
    (5th) New York Supreme, 4-1
Fair Grounds   (1st) Cajun Shots, 7-2
    (4th) Danville, 6-1
Golden Gate Fields   (5th) Octavius Prime, 7-2
    (10th) Respect the Hustle, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Forge Ahead, 6-1
    (5th) Double Happiness, 5-1
Hawthorne   (3rd) Unburnt, 7-2
    (7th) Huey Attack, 4-1
Los Alamitos   (3rd) Queen of Love, 3-1
    (4th) Snazzy Dresser, 9-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Roses for Doug, 5-1
    (8th) Curt’s Angel, 6-1
Oaklawn Park   (5th) Assumption, 7-2
    (9th) Absolute Love, 5-1
Turfway Park   (1st) Stoked, 7-2
    (6th) My Miracle Man, 7-2

