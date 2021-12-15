Spot Plays Dec. 16

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Wicked Happy, 7-2
|(5th) Hangar One, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Quick Entry, 7-2
|(4th) Distant Thunder, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Brave City Girl, 4-1
|(4th) My Kiki, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Double Dare You, 4-1
|(5th) Jackie Moon, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Hey Hombre, 3-1
|(5th) K. K. Ichikawa, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Zen Pi, 3-1
|(2nd) Olympic Gold, 4-1
|Remington Park
|(1st) Guardsman Pass, 3-1
|(2nd) Pickle Snapper, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Ju Ju Guy, 6-1
|(5th) Vintage Kitten, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Noble Enterprise, 6-1
|(3rd) Airwar, 4-1
Leave a Reply