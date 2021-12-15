December 16, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 16

December 15, 2021 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Wicked Happy, 7-2
(5th) Hangar One, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Quick Entry, 7-2
(4th) Distant Thunder, 3-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Brave City Girl, 4-1
(4th) My Kiki, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Double Dare You, 4-1
(5th) Jackie Moon, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Hey Hombre, 3-1
(5th) K. K. Ichikawa, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Zen Pi, 3-1
(2nd) Olympic Gold, 4-1
Remington Park (1st) Guardsman Pass, 3-1
(2nd) Pickle Snapper, 4-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Ju Ju Guy, 6-1
(5th) Vintage Kitten, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Noble Enterprise, 6-1
(3rd) Airwar, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2021 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions