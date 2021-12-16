Spot Plays Dec. 17

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Beyond the Hype, 6-1
|(4th) Cause of Action, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Nordic Dancer, 7-2
|(7th) Secret Castle, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Bind Faith, 7-2
|(4th) Shanghai Brother, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Embarrassing, 3-1
|(6th) Cool Runnings, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Fleche d’Amour, 3-1
|(3rd) Domineer, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Getoffmyback, 4-1
|(4th) Panna Mine, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Life of Saturdays, 3-1
|(7th) Bourbon Frontier, 6-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Wonder In, 6-1
|(3rd) Lime Squash, 3-1
|Remington Park
|(3rd) Rainbow Gold, 3-1
|(7th) West Texas Rain, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Cort’n Asong, 7-2
|(4th) Emphasize, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Turf Paradise, 5-1
|(6th) Give Me the Lute, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Down Home Kitten, 5-1
|(2nd) Tami Ann, 7-2
Leave a Reply