December 16, 2021

Spot Plays Dec. 17

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Beyond the Hype, 6-1
(4th) Cause of Action, 3-1
Charles Town (4th) Nordic Dancer, 7-2
(7th) Secret Castle, 4-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Bind Faith, 7-2
(4th) Shanghai Brother, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Embarrassing, 3-1
(6th) Cool Runnings, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Fleche d’Amour, 3-1
(3rd) Domineer, 6-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Getoffmyback, 4-1
(4th) Panna Mine, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Life of Saturdays, 3-1
(7th) Bourbon Frontier, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) Wonder In, 6-1
(3rd) Lime Squash, 3-1
Remington Park (3rd) Rainbow Gold, 3-1
(7th) West Texas Rain, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Cort’n Asong, 7-2
(4th) Emphasize, 3-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Turf Paradise, 5-1
(6th) Give Me the Lute, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Down Home Kitten, 5-1
(2nd) Tami Ann, 7-2

*


